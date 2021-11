“It’s beginning to look like Christmas” around town. Steve Bradley and his volunteers have been very busy this week putting up Christmas displays throughout Riverfront Park. The veterans display at the Veteran’s Shelter is always the first one to be erected. It is so beautiful — I just wish it could be there all year! Getting the various displays in place takes a lot of work. Getting the wiring connected to light the displays takes even more work. If you have free time and would like to help with decorating the park, those in charge would be more than happy to have you assist them. All you need to do is go to the park and see Steve. He’s usually there during the day. If not, you can call me and I’ll get you connected to him.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO