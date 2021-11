Many bodybuilding fans know David Henry as the 2008 Olympia 202 champion who also served in the Air Force. His fellow airmen and superiors stood alongside him in action every day serving his country, and they were aware that he was jacked like an O winner. It takes someone who is very familiar with the commitments that come with both endeavors to really appreciate how impressive Henry’s achievements truly are; both in service and on the stage.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO