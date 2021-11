The Dexter volleyball team faced a difficult challenge going up against state-ranked Skyline last week in a volleyball District final on Skyline’s home court. But the Eagles knew just how good Dexter was and weren’t about to take the Dreadnaughts lightly so they brought their A game and were able to knock out Dexter in three well-played and hard-fought games.

DEXTER, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO