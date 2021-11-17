Swain scores 1,000th career point in Yale win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team opened the 2021-2022 season with a blowout win Wednesday night in Harrisonburg. The Dukes defeated NAIA Carlow University, 135-40, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. It marks the second largest margin of victory in JMU history. Six players scored in double-figures led by Jalen Hodge, who knocked down five three-pointers and poured in 21 points. Winthrop transfer Charles Falden scored 17 points (5-9 3pt FG) in his JMU debut while Justin Amadi scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
