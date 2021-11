In a petition for an emergency protection-from-abuse order, Robert Vicosa’s estranged wife reported, he said he would rather everyone be dead than to be away from his children. “MY HUSBAND AND HIS FRIEND HELD ME AT GUN POINT AND TIED ME UP IN THE BASEMENT,” she wrote. “HE TOLD ME THAT HE WOULD KILL ME AND OUR CHILDREN IF MY FAMILY OR THE POLICE WERE TO ARRIVE TO THE HOUSE.” ...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO