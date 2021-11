King Richard, the film chronicling the incredible true story of Venus and Serena Williams, premiered in theaters today, November 19th. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of the two young phenoms played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. This powerful film not only captured the true heart, grit, and fervor of their journey but also did an excellent job making it look like reality. We have been looking through some old pictures, and the movie did a great job. Here are some pictures of the real life Williams family alongside stills from the new movie King Richard.

