Looming storms may impact Thanksgiving travel next week

Storms early next week could impact Thanksgiving travel as periods of rain and gusty winds are possible.

It will be warm today, but rain is coming tonight and cooler temps are coming for the weekend.

WHAT'S NEW -- Warm and breezy – temps in the 60s, record high is 69 degrees.

WHAT'S NEXT -- Storm Monday - Periods of rain, some gusty winds. Unsettled with gusty winds Monday to Wednesday.

For today, expect sun and clouds and breezy conditions with highs 62 to 67 degrees.

Tonight, a cold front passes Long Island and brings some scattered showers. The wet weather will begin between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and taper off west to east between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Lows will be near 38 to 43 degrees.

On Friday, expect showers ending by 7 a.m. and then skies clear with sun and clouds. Temps will be chilly with highs near 48 degrees. Lows Friday night will be 27 to 34 degrees.

For Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 48 degrees. Lows 35 to 40 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be late day showers with highs near 58 degrees.

News 12 meteorologists are tracking a potential storm for Monday that will bring periods of rain.