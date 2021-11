The Rogers State University Foundation has announced it will award up to $1,000 in scholarships per individual for new students enrolling in the Spring 2022 semester. A $500 tuition scholarship is available to students who are transferring to RSU or returning to RSU after at least a one semester absence. An additional $500 scholarship for on-campus housing costs is available for students committing to living on campus for the Spring 2022 semester.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO