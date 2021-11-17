ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The mistakes of “Astroworld”, a preventable tragedy

By Allison Winters
East Tennessean
 5 days ago

On Nov. 6, 2021, at least ten people were killed during a Travis Scott concert due to the overpacked, wild and sometimes violent crowd. Over 50,000 people were crowded around his stage during Scott’s personally created music festival, “Astroworld”. Concert-goers were trampled to death in the midst of a...

easttennessean.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Chuck D Blames ‘Old White Men’ for Astroworld, Not Travis Scott

Chuck D defends Travis Scott and blasts Live Nation in an open letter the Public Enemy rapper penned to concert promoters in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. With Scott among the defendants on dozens of lawsuits from hundreds of victims seeking billions of dollars, Chuck D wrote that Scott is “being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows.” “I cannot believe we’re at the point where I gotta say this out loud: Travis Scott is a performer, an act, not a concert...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Father of 9-Year-Old Boy ‘Trampled’ at Astroworld Speaks About the Tragedy for First Time

The father of Ezra Blount — the nine-year-old boy who was trampled during the Astroworld tragedy — spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since Travis Scott’s Houston festival. Blount remains in a medically induced coma following the injuries he sustained at the festival. Speaking to ABC Houston 13, Treston Blount said that his son was a fan of the rapper through Fortnite and Scott’s McDonald’s sponsorship. “[Ezra] was stoked. He was ready to go,” Treston said. “When I found out that he was a big fan [of Scott] I was like, “Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple and Live Nation Facing New $2 Billion Astroworld Lawsuit

A massive new lawsuit seeking $2 billion in damages from Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple and others has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs linked to the deadly Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people in Houston. The new complaint from lawyer Thomas J. Henry is the latest iteration of a fast-evolving case that has been growing exponentially since it was first filed on behalf of a single concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, on Nov. 8. “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lawyers Say Holding Travis Scott Financially Liable For Astroworld Tragedy Is “A Stretch”

Following the tragedy that took place at Astroworld Festival earlier this month, many seem to be divided on exactly whose to blame for the fatalities and injuries that took place during a crowd surge. Founder Travis Scott has been facing plenty of heat, and according to Yahoo! Finance, the lawsuit total has now risen to over 300, amassing a $3 million total.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Protocols help prevent tragedy

Regarding the recent tragic deaths at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, many are wondering how this possibly could have happened. As a 15-year veteran of organizing music festivals, I note that several protocols, if followed, should have prevented this tragedy. First, from initial news reports, it is easy to discern that there was not an adequate number of security trained in crowd management. There needed to be properly located security at key points throughout the crowd of 50,000 people, all connected by a centralized wireless communications system, with a clear emergency event reporting plan and chain-of-command, and the ultimate ability to quickly inform the performer to stop the show and address the crowd. Further, aerial shots of the festival venue show the grounds were divided into grids using professional crowd barrier. However, with such a large crowd, more sections extending farther from the stage were necessary, with carefully controlled ingress/egress points to prevent overcrowding in each section. With these safeguards in place, which should be made standard in the industry, this tragedy could have been avoided and those eight young people would still be with us today. Music festivals and similar events should be safe and fun for everyone, and I hope future event organizers (and performers) will take event safety and crowd dynamics more seriously.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
Variety

Drake Halts Release of New French Montana Song ‘Splash Brothers’ Out of Respect for Astroworld Victims

Drake has halted the release of an upcoming song with French Montana out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, Variety has confirmed. The track, “Splash Brothers,” was set to appear on Montana’s fourth studio album “They Got Amnesia,” set to be released on Nov. 19. The song will likely be released on an upcoming deluxe edition of “Amnesia.” Montana and Drake have collaborated several times over the years, including on hits such as “Pop That,” “Stay Schemin’,” “No Stylist” and “No Shopping.” Drake was a special guest at the end of Travis Scott’s Astroworld set, and has since been...
MUSIC
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy