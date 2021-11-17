ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony unveils new 8.6K VENICE 2 digital cinema camera

By Pete Tomkies
videomaker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has announced its new flagship digital cinema camera, the Sony VENICE 2. The new camera keeps the strengths of the original VENICE model and adds internal recording and the choice of two sensors. Full-frame sensor. The Sony VENICE 2 is available with a new 8.6K full-frame CMOS image...

www.videomaker.com

