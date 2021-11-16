ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Its Your Babysitter’s new track “Up All Night” will keep you up throughout the night

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshleigh Skies, better known as Its Your Babysitter, is a rising model and artist. She just released her new single “Up All Night.” The song was crucial in launching her career as a musician in this...

thisis50.com

vanyaland.com

Hit the race track with The Ramona Flowers and the ‘Up All Night’ video

We’re not sure what’s cooler, teaming up with Nile Rodgers for a lively new single or living out the dream of being a professional race care driver, but The Ramona Flowers are in a prime position of not having to choose. Today (November 11) the Bristol quintet roar out of the gate with “Up All Night,” a vivacious new indie alt-pop jam that finds Rodgers riding shotgun, and the video slots the gents behind the wheels of GT40 race cars. It’s a stellar visual played out on the track, directed by Vaughan Arnell (Pet Shop Boys, Robbie Williams), only matched by the track itself.
immersiveatlanta.com

PREMIERE: Hunter Morris & Blue Blood Take Stock of the Past on “Up All Night”

A life without reflection tends to be one without much consequential growth. We can spend our days living hard and chasing good times, but there needs to be some process of self-examination and accountability. On their upcoming LP, Give in to Livin’, the long-running Athens outfit Hunter Morris & Blue Blood seek to do just that, crafting a ruminative record that Morris describes as “an overall existential what the fuck.” Put simply, the album will be an earnest attempt to take stock of the past in hopes of building a brighter, more fulfilling future.
hotnewhiphop.com

Johan Lenox & Ant Clemons Send A Late Night Text On “You Up?”

“You Up?” finds Johan Lenox and Ant Clemons singing to their sneaky links after having a few drinks, hoping to get an invitation to crawl into bed and get the validation that they’ve been craving. “I don’t even know why the fuck I’m even trying/You said you’re into me, I...
thisis50.com

“Night Mood” by Kekda Macauley has been setting the mood right in the music scene.

The young musical artist is all about his passion and grit to make it huge in the vast music industry. It is always said that making it huge in any industry takes a lot of hard work, determination, and courage. Well, they say that right and people who have been following the same have been flourishing differently in their respective industries. Though the journeys that people choose to walk can be too intimidating and difficult, but what is success without these odds? It is these hurdles that make people stronger individuals and make them the success story they wish to become. The music space of the world is heavily saturated; still, many new up-and-coming talents keep entering the field to make their mark. Among them, we noticed the rise of one such young talent named Kekda Macauley, who knew what he always wanted to do and hence, without wasting any more time, jumped into it to make it huge.
The Independent

Madonna under fire for sharing ‘horrible’ knife photo and revealing her team have been working ‘for free’

Madonna has come under fire for an Instagram post that’s been called “horrible” by her followers.The singer shared a selection of photos promoting her controversial V Magazine shoot, with one image showing photographer Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat.While many replied urging Madonna to refrain from sharing similar images in the future, the “Like a Virgin” singer then raised questions about how she treats her workers due to the caption she wrote underneath.While saying that they had completed the shoot ”against all the odds” on an “almost zero budget”, Madonna wrote: “Art is not dead if you...
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
hotnewhiphop.com

Key Glock Shares Emotional Tribute To Young Dolph: "Why You Leave Me So Soon?"

This has undoubtedly and unsurprisingly been a difficult season for Young Dolph's loved ones. The rapper and community builder was a relatively unproblematic figure in the industry but last week, he was gunned down in his hometown as he reportedly purchased baked goods for his mother. There has been a series of chaotic events reported following Dolph's murder, including another shooting at the same location that injured one person.
Woman's World

Follow These Steps If Your Worries Are Keeping You Up at Night

With everything we have on our plates, it’s no wonder 65 percent of us toss and turn. Whether you worry about work, kids, family, or the ongoing health crisis, it’s hard not to let it get to us. Some of us even struggle to focus during the day. If this is you, read these easy ways to calm anxiety and drift off to dreamland.
thisis50.com

Dot Demo – Himalayan Pink Salt ft. Pop Vazquez [Official Video]

South Bronx songwriter and lyricist Dot Demo delivers the visual for “Himalayan Pink Salt”, which he directed with his teams at OMERTÀ and Daily Gems. The song features Pop Vazquez, produced by Don The Jeweler, and is available now on all digital platforms here https://vydia.lnk.to/HimalayanPinkSalt via Viper Records in partnership with Dot Demo’s own Ultra Nostra Records.
thisis50.com

Rising Artist Mark Banks Dropping New EP “Unexpected” On New Year’s Day

Teen artist Mark Banks is becoming a quick riser within the music industry. The North Philly native is the artist behind the well-known song “Hold You”, which has been a hot piece on Spotify as of late. “Hold You” has now garnered over a million streams on the platform. His new EP “Unexpected” is anticipated to have a new selection of songs that are primed to become top hits as well when released. The EP is projected to be comprised of 5 songs with features from other prominent artists that will be revealed upon release day.
vegasnews.com

Can You Wake up Relaxed After a Long Night Out? Yes, You Can!

The weekend can never get here soon enough, and if you’re like most people, you make the most of every one of them. But if you’re like some people and overdo it one evening, how are you supposed to muster up the energy to get out of bed the next day and go to work like you had stayed home all evening? The bottom line is, many people go nuts on the weekend, especially if they’re vacationing in hot tourist spots such as Las Vegas or Atlantic City. These “cities that never sleep” can take a lot out of you, but if you enjoy visiting these tourist spots and soon afterward have to go back to work, here are some tips that will make it much easier on you.
