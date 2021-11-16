ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start dancing and feel the Relax as you listen o Skyler Hauswirth’s new track “Relax”

By Hardcore Flava
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wanted to feel the thrill of a party from the comfort of your own home? Skyler Hauswirth’s new single “Relax” sets the mood for dancing and partying no matter where it’s played. As the...

Feel The Momentum Of Diquan Julius In His New Single, "Let's Dance"

Originally hailing from Hemingway, SC, Diquan Julius naturally transitioned to R&B/Soul after a Billboard-charting debut in Gospel music. The R&B/Soul singer-songwriter is now grooving into the fall season with the official music video premiere for his latest single, “Let’s Dance.” After seeing mass success on the single release, which has been under his deal with Return Records, the D.M.V.-based independent artist has taken the visual world by storm with this feel-good record.
Tate McRae Debuts Dance-Heavy Music Video for New Single 'Feel Like S-'

Pop sensation Tate McRae has released a new single, titled “Feel Like Shit,” accompanied by her most-choreographed music video to date. Directed by Sam Sulam, the music video features McRae — who rose to prominence as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016 — performing a contemporary routine alongside actor and dancer Mason Culter, with the two portraying servers at a restaurant. Shot in what appears to be one take, the push and pull of the choreography fittingly matches the song’s message of letting a loved one go before you’re truly ready. The video reaches a climax when Culter begins smashing plates, and the two increasingly use each other’s bodies as props to dance over the broken ceramic.
#Rumor Records
IDLES’ new album ‘CRAWLER’ will make you feel less alone—listen

English punks IDLES are back with CRAWLER, a follow-up to their critically acclaimed Ultra Mono. The album features two previously released singles, “The Beachland Ballroom” and “Car Crash,” both with accompanying videos. The recent release of “Car Crash” features footage from artist Matthew Cusick’s “File On Motor Transgression, 2001-2011,” a...
Nafiscw makes you feel energized with his new track “Well Rested”

“Well Rested” has outperformed all expectations, smashing all streaming records. As a consequence of this song, Nafiscw’s name has become well-known, and his career has taken off. Now everyone all around the globe knows his name. This year Nafiscw has released an EP consisting of three songs. These songs each...
Zoe Wees Delivers Emotional ‘Girls Like Us’ Performance at 2021 AMAs

The rising pop star was named the first 'AMA Song of Soul moment' artist. Rising German pop star Zoe Wees fully arrived at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), performing her moving single “Girls Like Us” from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and winning over new fans in the process.
Music Artist LaChaleur Shares His Top Wisdom Everyone Needs to Know

Seeds won’t germinate the same day they are planted. It takes time before any visible growth can happen. Sometimes, they must also be watered consistently before any change can occur. Diomande Elliott, known by his stage name LaChaleur, knows this from personal experience. When LaChaleur started his musical journey, he...
Wargasm's new track Scratchcard Feeling is the best Prodigy song you never heard

Wargasm have released the electrifying new single, Scratchcard Feeling. Scratchcard Feeling sees the duo – comprised of Milkie Way and Sam Matlock – fire out a scathing, full-throttle melody accompanied by menacing electronics, calling to mind the apocalyptic riff-centric brilliance of The Prodigy. Speaking of the track, the pair issue...
Adele: The ’30’ Interview | Apple Music

Zane Lowe sits down with Adele to unpack her fourth studio album, ’30,’ exploring the inspirations behind each track and their impact on her life. Adele explains that each album has documented a piece of her life, and ’30’ is the first album she feels is truly and authentically her. Song by song Adele explains her life, her dark moments articulated in “Cry Your Heart Out,” the strength of friendship in “I Drink Wine,” and gaining perspective in “Can I Get It.” Adele shares that the album is a suite of songs that give you the choice to cry your eyes out or dance along, and that making music has been her most reliable friend. Listen to Adele on Apple Music: https://apple.co/AdeleYT.
Verse The Legendary New Hit Single “Casanova” Featuring Lil Nate Dogg

MoneyTrainMGMT Executive Artist Verse The Legendary New hit single “Casanova” featuring Lil Nate Dogg son of Nate Dogg is on fire via their recent deal with “Hood And Associates”and Universal Music Group Distribution. The song will be available worldwide everywhere: ITunes, IHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc. Fresh off...
“Unbelievable” is an unbelievable masterpiece from Nir Rozin

Nir Rozin, a relatively new singer to the music world, has built a reputation for himself in a short period of time with the publication of his new song “Unbelievable.” The song went on to become a massive success, with listeners praising how delightful it is to listen to. In just a few weeks after its debut, it has amassed quite a following.
Whose Ready To “Vibe” With Skip Marley and Popcaan?

Two-time Grammy Nominated Skip Marley premiered the visual for his newest track “Vibe” featuring Jamaican MC Popcaan on Thursday. The track is produced by Rykeyz, who also produced “Slow Down” with Megastar H.E.R. The success of “Slow Down” continues on as it has garnered over 170 million global streams and the biggest streaming song amongst the Marley family. It also strikes as the first time a Jamaican artist reached the number 1 spot on Billboard Adult R&B and spent three weeks at #1 at R&B radio. For the first time in 15 years, Skip Marley landed inside the Top 15 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The last time that happened was when Sean Paul debuted “Give It Up To Me” with Keyshia Cole.
First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Kaytranada, Fred Again, Krewella & More

This week in dance music, we spoke to Caribou about getting back on the road after the pandemic forced the cancellation of his 2020 tour; Ultra Music Festival and California’s cannabis-centric Northern Nights festival both dropped lineups; the BPM Festival announced a Brazilian expansion; and Tiësto and Ava Max’s “The Business” hit the upper reaches of Hot Dance/Electronic songs.
Omar Wala Personifies Music by Giving It Living Characteristics

Omar Wala feels that music goes beyond a universal language and attains the status of life itself. Music transcends cultures, demographics, and generations. It is an integral part of world history that has existed since the dawn of time, and some of humanity’s greatest achievements are musical in nature. For these reasons, Omar considers music to be a living entity.
Rising Artist Mark Banks Dropping New EP “Unexpected” On New Year’s Day

Teen artist Mark Banks is becoming a quick riser within the music industry. The North Philly native is the artist behind the well-known song “Hold You”, which has been a hot piece on Spotify as of late. “Hold You” has now garnered over a million streams on the platform. His new EP “Unexpected” is anticipated to have a new selection of songs that are primed to become top hits as well when released. The EP is projected to be comprised of 5 songs with features from other prominent artists that will be revealed upon release day.
Dot Demo – Himalayan Pink Salt ft. Pop Vazquez [Official Video]

South Bronx songwriter and lyricist Dot Demo delivers the visual for “Himalayan Pink Salt”, which he directed with his teams at OMERTÀ and Daily Gems. The song features Pop Vazquez, produced by Don The Jeweler, and is available now on all digital platforms here https://vydia.lnk.to/HimalayanPinkSalt via Viper Records in partnership with Dot Demo’s own Ultra Nostra Records.
