Start dancing and feel the Relax as you listen o Skyler Hauswirth’s new track “Relax”

Zane Lowe sits down with Adele to unpack her fourth studio album, ’30,’ exploring the inspirations behind each track and their impact on her life. Adele explains that each album has documented a piece of her life, and ’30’ is the first album she feels is truly and authentically her. Song by song Adele explains her life, her dark moments articulated in “Cry Your Heart Out,” the strength of friendship in “I Drink Wine,” and gaining perspective in “Can I Get It.” Adele shares that the album is a suite of songs that give you the choice to cry your eyes out or dance along, and that making music has been her most reliable friend. Listen to Adele on Apple Music: https://apple.co/AdeleYT.

