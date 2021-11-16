Pat Black Making Waves In The Music Industry

Kiel Hoilett-Riley, also known as Kilouttabroward, is an up-and-coming artist from Broward County, Florida. The rising star has been creating and inspiring others with his work. The musician and cinematographer artist is starting to taste success early. At only 27 years old, he’s achieved a unique position in the music industry, releasing 2 EP’s through his deep dedication towards the game, which is incredible. The two projects, “Everything, until now” and “WARM WELCOME,” put his name up on the radar. Due to his unwavering desire, most of his work is well noticed by influential insiders within major record labels and gets remarkable responses from all aspects of the music world. Currently, he is working on a short film set to be released in January 2022 based on his life, past life, and first EP. Kilouttabroward is here to make sure no time is wasted being the great artist and producer he is, and it shows within his work. His goal and ambition is to pass down the information and knowledge he has acquired at a young age to motivate others to start striving for their dreams.

