UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson is practicing this week and the odds that he returns for the Knights at SMU are trending in the right direction, coach Gus Malzahn said. Robinson has missed six games in a row after a knee injury at Louisville on Sept. 17. “There’s a good chance he’ll be on the field playing and ready to go,” Malzahn said. Robinson was considered to be available only in ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO