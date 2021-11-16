Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: 350 new cases, 8 deaths; 4.8% positive

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — The number of children in New Hampshire infected with COVID-19 in schools is the highest it has been since the pandemic started. The Department of Health calls the level of transmission among school-aged kids “substantial”. Parents like Cristin Chabot are appreciative to be in the know, even if these outbreaks seem to be popping up out of nowhere. “As a parent, I feel relieved that the school is letting us know when there are outbreaks,” Chabot said. “I find it odd that now, after all we’ve been through, that it’s the kids now being affected. And is it...

