Economy

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES SHANNON BUTLER, MARKETING COORDINATOR

dcvelocity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon joins KPI with 5+ years of experience in the field of Marketing. She most recently held the position of Marketing Coordinator for AES...

www.dcvelocity.com

dailyrecordnews.com

Ellensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinator

The Ellensburg Downtown Association has hired Sophie Wagner as the new marketing and events coordinator. She will join executive director Brenda DeVore’s staff on Monday. Wagner has a background in videography and photography and is expected to hit the ground running with the upcoming Hometown Holidays and Plaid Friday activities on tap this week.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ABQJournal

Briefcase: ABQ communications firm names marketing coordinator

Brandon Carroll will join Sunny505 as marketing coordinator beginning his new role in January. Carroll will graduate from the University of New Mexico with a degree in journalism and mass communications focusing on strategic communication in December. He received the Sunny505 award, the largest scholarship in UNM’s communication and journalism department, as well as the Pamela Schneider Memorial scholarship that rewards students excelling in the field of advertising. His journalism background includes writing for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington, D.C.
RIO RANCHO, NM
dcvelocity.com

IT execs say pandemic has accelerated business transformation priorities

A survey of more than 400 IT decision makers in North America found that organizations are making progress on their IT goals despite an increasingly challenging business environment marked by IT supply chain disruptions and talent shortages that are expected to last into 2022. The Insight Intelligent Technology report from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Marketing Project Coordinator

Discovery Place is looking for a marketing project coordinator to be responsible for the planning, production, coordination and distribution of marketing communications projects and materials. You will be part of a team responsible for planning and implementing marketing strategies for the organization. Scope includes organizing, prioritizing and handling multiple marketing...
JOBS
dcvelocity.com

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES RONDA HELLINGS, CHIEF PEOPLE & CULTURE OFFICER

Ronda joins KPI with 20+ years of progressively responsible experience in Human Resources. and diverse domestic and global industries. She brings with her proven experience aligning HR. strategy with corporate objectives, thus creating an impactful initiative that has improved. employee engagement and results. Ronda most recently held the position of...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MICHAEL CONRATH, CHIEF PRODUCT & TECHNICAL OFFICER

Mike joins KPI with 20+ years of experience in the software industry with substantial program. management achievements in continuous and rapidly changing development atmospheres in. the warehouse management system space. He has proven experience leading cross-functional. teams to meet and surpass goals while simultaneously evolving to meet technology and. industry...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES STEVEN SLAUGHTER, SITE SUPERVISOR

Steven joins KPI with 29+ years of experience in site supervision and installation. He most. recently held the position of Millwright for Pro-Team Industrial, where he modified and installed. conveyors, photo eyes, and backstops. Previously, Steven was Millwright for Beck & Pollitzer,. where he installed five AutoStore solutions in various...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
manisteenews.com

Three Rivers Corporation names new marketing and business development coordinator

Three Rivers Corporation is welcoming Dustin Neumeyer as its marketing and business development coordinator. Neumeyer joins Three Rivers after eight years of ownership and management of Aberro Creative, a Midland-based creative marketing agency. There, he worked alongside clients from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region including Northwood University, Michigan Sugar, Saginaw Spirit, CMU College of Medicine and many others. Prior to co-founding Aberro Creative, Neumeyer worked for Chicago-based companies Marketing Werks and Alli, Alliance of Action Sports.
THREE RIVERS, MI
dcvelocity.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics to acquire Select Express & Logistics

Freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics will acquire New York City-based third-party logistics services (3PL) provider Select Express & Logistics, the company said Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Select Express & Logistics specializes in last-mile delivery and assembly services for big and bulky consumer and commercial goods, including furniture, fitness equipment, home electronics, and outdoor appliances and accessories. The addition of Select allows AIT to provide a seamless first, middle, and final-mile solution for importing heavy, bulky goods into the United States, according to AIT. Select has about 400 employees in 60 locations and delivers more than 1.7 million shipments per year. The 3PL also has one of the largest networks of assembly technicians for fitness equipment and outdoor structures in the United States and performs more than 600,000 assembly and repair jobs annually, according to AIT. The deal is expected to close on December 17, and marks AIT’s seventh acquisition since 2018. Earlier this year, AIT acquired customs broker Multimodal International and freight forwarder Intelligent Logistics.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding

It’s time for business, political and organizational leaders to give up on “management.” Workers today don’t want to be managed, even benevolently. They want to be partners in co-creation, where all members are empowered to bring their whole selves to the organization regardless of hierarchies. Consequently, those uncomfortably perched atop organizational hierarchies are faced with a stark choice: Co-create or manage, because you cannot do both. As businesses start to envision a post-pandemic world, they are faced with unprecedented challenges, like the so-called Great Resignation that involves millions of employees opting to quit their unfulfilling jobs, and political pressures to “build...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
The Times-Reporter

CSB Bancorp Inc. announces dividend

CSB Bancorp Inc. recently announced a fourth quarter cash dividend of 31 cents per share on its common stock, payable Dec. 21 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 7.   CSB Bancorp Inc. is a billion financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg. It provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses.  For information: csb1.com.  This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: CSB Bancorp Inc. announces dividend
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SmartAsset

What Constitutes a Buyer’s Market?

A buyer’s market occurs when more goods or services are offered for sale than there are buyers to buy them. Buyer’s markets feature low prices and ample selection, which represent advantages for buyers. Sellers in a buyer’s market must confront … Continue reading → The post What Constitutes a Buyer’s Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amina Razvi of Sustainable Apparel Coalition on Credible Assessments

In this Q&A, Amina Razvi, executive director, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, discusses boosting credibility in sustainability assessments. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT

