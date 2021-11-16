Developer Updates Plan For Former Nursing Home

The City of Bonita Springs held a public meeting last week to discuss the Imperial Crossing redevelopment project, formerly the spot of mobile park home Bamboo Village. The six-acre lot has been owned by the city for 18 years, and the city has chosen Barron Collier Companies to be the developer. The development plans for the land, empty for almost 20 years, has spurred much debate between businesses owners and residents.

