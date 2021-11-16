What’s In My Wallet with ‘Shark Tank’ investor Barbara Corcoran

Over the years there have been lots of reality shows that have come and gone, but none have been quite like Shark Tank. The series is designed to allow entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their business idea in front of a panel of wealthy investors called Sharks. Since its debut more than 10 years ago, Shark Tank has helped dozens of entrepreneurs achieve their dreams by bringing in millions of dollars in sales. During season 12, Joe Savino and Ari Tolwin hoped that their unique approach to almond milk would be enough to score them a deal in the Tank. Their product, Numilk, is a machine that allows people to make fresh almond milk in less than a minute for about $4. Not only is this quick and convenient, but the almond milk produced by Numilk’s machine contains very few ingredients and is overall healthier than many of the other options on the market. Despite the fact that food/beverage products can be a tough sell in the tank, Numilk quickly piqued the Sharks’ interest. Now, several months after Numilk’s episode aired, many Shark Tank fans have been wondering how being on the show has helped the company. Keep reading to find out what happened to Numilk after appearing on Shark Tank.

