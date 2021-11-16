ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Rhett and Link Taste Test Fast-Food Burger Mashups

By First We Feast
First We Feast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Mythical Morning’s Rhett and Link have eaten tons of fast-food burgers on their show, all in the...

firstwefeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Fast Food#Mashup#Food Drink
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Fast Food Chain Testing New Menu Item Here in Town

New menu items are coming your way.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Tucson stands as a truly unique city for food lovers. As one of only two official UNESCO City of Gastronomy here in the United States (the other being San Antonio), locals and visitors alike can find not only some of the best Mexican food in North America but a selection of other tastes. It is what has made Tucson a destination for food lovers from around the world.
TUCSON, AZ
EatThis

ALDI Shoppers Say These Are The Best Frozen Meals on Shelves

When you don't have the time to cook up dinner, nothing comes to the rescue quite like a frozen meal. Whether you need a whole entrée that you can heat up after a long day of work or a simple meal shortcut that you can combine with a larger table spread, it's convenient to have a few frozen foods on hand. Unfortunately, these products range in quality, and knowing which items to lean towards or stay away from can make or break your meal plans.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

Food review: Applause for an ocean of tastes from Parsons

Andy Richardson enjoys a fish feast delivered by Dishpatch from an unassuming little restaurant tucked away in London’s Covent Garden. The pandemic is far from over. In fact, it seems more people are becoming infected than in earlier stages of it. And yet the success of the vaccination programme and the confidence that has built since July 19th’s Freedom Day means more and more people are out and about.
RESTAURANTS
KEPR

Hot Mess Burgers and Fries opening food Truck

Kennewick, WA — Hot Mess Burgers and Fries is ending their residency at Red Mountain Kitchen in downtown Kennewick, but don't worry, they aren't going far. "This downtown Kennewick community has really supported us through every last little thing that has happened and so we don't want to move," said chef and owner Chris Nokes. "We've already built our clientele and our friends are all down here so we just want to stay, just now in our own truck, 10 feet that way."
KENNEWICK, WA
Fast Casual

Hooters, Hoots Wings testing burgers?

Hooters may be adding burgers to the menu, thanks to a relationship with Unami Burger, one of 40 culinary brands owned by C3, a company offering cuisine from 40 concepts via shared kitchens, delivery-only venues as well as brick-and-mortar concepts. The chicken chain is testing the Unami Burger menu item...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy