ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Student, 2 Adult Relatives Fight Outside Of Little Flower High School

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0Ioi_0cztaovb00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student and two adult relatives of a student fought outside of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Now, police are investigating.

The fight was caught on camera outside of the Catholic girls’ school in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officials say an interaction between those students in school led to the fight.

They banned the adult relatives from school property.

In a letter to families, the school said “This is an understandably stressful and disheartening situation, but we want to assure you that we take very seriously our responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”

Comments / 57

Rose Diamond
4d ago

so that’s what you call adults? its exactly why PARENTS have trouble with our children focusing on school work. allow these children the opportunity to enjoy childhood. i’m so sick of children raising children and ending up on a checklist of statistics. these children are our FUTURE 🤔get it together ladies we are the mold of our heritage 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽god bless everyone

Reply(3)
33
CruzIn711
4d ago

Totally disgusting. These parents should not only be banned from the school property; they need to be arrested and sued by the child’s parents that they were fighting. This is no kind of way at all for parents to show children how to act. So sad. Fine example of what people teach children

Reply(2)
14
Nick Maynard
4d ago

these type are always ready to fight but are never ready to do anything for their community its so disturbing.

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

1 Shot, Killed In Olney Neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a male was shot multiple times in Olney Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of North 8th Street. The department said the victim, of unknown age, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Robbery Of Uber Driver In Philadelphia’s Mayfair Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —New surveillance video captures the moment an Uber driver was ambushed by three armed men outside of his home in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the 3200 block of Longshore Avenue around 12:15 a.m. According to police, the driver took matters into his own hands when three armed men approached as he got out of his car.  He fired several shots with his gun and stuck two of the men. One of them later died, while the other was listed in critical condition as of Saturday. Another suspect is on the run.  The shooting is currently under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Girl Honored For Bravery After Being Attacked By Woman, Other Students At Levittown Playground

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — A local girl is being honored for her courage after police say she was assaulted by a woman and other children on a Levittown playground. Authorities said the incident happened at Brookwood Elementary School. According to a police report, 11-year-old Abby McNamara was playing with her friends back in October. That’s when a woman encouraged other kids to beat the young girl up. The report said the woman also hit McNamara, including with a skateboard. The 11-year-old was treated for head injuries and a broken arm. Last week, Teach Anti Bullying presented Abby with a certificate for her bravery. She also got a new skateboard to replace hers. Caroline Morris, the suspect faces multiple charges. CBS3 reached out to her for a comment but has not heard back. Abby is the 200th recipient of the anti-bullying award.
LEVITTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Hospitalized After Being Shot In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man was shot in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on Germantown Avenue and West Butler Streets. Police tell CBS3 they found the victim shot in the shoulder and back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 People, Including 13-Year-Old, Shot Outside Chester Corner Store: Police

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been shot in Chester, according to police. The shooting happened Sunday night near 10th and Upland Streets. Details are limited at this time, but the shooting happened outside a Twin Grocer II corner store. Police confirmed to CBS3 the second victim is an adult. Stay with CBS3 as we continue to follow this developing story.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Charged Following Attempted Kidnapping Of University of Delaware Student

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Two men are facing attempting kidnapping charges after Newark police say they tried to take a University of Delaware student from her off-campus apartment. The incident happened Saturday night around 11:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Hamlet Way. Rene Villate Umpierre, 20, of Philadelphia and Keniel Rivera Peraza, 24, of Elkton, are both charged with attempted kidnapping. According to the police department, the incident began when Villate Umpierre went to the victim’s apartment. The victim recently met Villate Umpierre and allowed him to come over. Peraza stayed in a car outside the building. Inside the apartment, Villate Umpierre...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia’s Olney Section As City Nears 500 Homicides This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 5100 block of F Street around 3:30 a.m. The driver’s side window of the car, where the victim was shot and killed, was littered with bullet holes. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:52 a.m., according to police. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. Philadelphia continues to inch closer to breaking the tragic record of homicides per year; the city has seen more than 492 killings so far in 2021. The record is 500. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Flowers#Little Flower High School#Catholic
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Mother Calls Daughter A Hero After She Intervened In Racially Motivated SEPTA Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing exclusively from the mother of a teenager being called a hero. She was injured in an attack on Asian students aboard a SEPTA train that was caught on camera. It’s an attack that police say was motivated by race. CBS3 talked to the mother of the 18-year-old girl seen being kicked and stomped on in that disturbing video. The mother mostly speaks Chinese. But despite the language barrier, you can still hear the emotion in her voice. “This is too brutal,” she said. Speaking only with Eyewitness News through her sister as a translator, the mother of one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Group Doing Target Practice ‘Misused’ Exploding Rifle Target, Caused Explosion In Middletown: Fire Marshal’s Office

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — An explosion that scattered debris across part of Middletown was caused by a group of people shooting a binary exploding rife target in a field, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. This happened around noon Sunday near the 4700 block of Summit Bridge Road. The fire marshal’s office said the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown got multiple 911 calls about an explosion north of Middletown. Firefighters discovered a damaged vehicle in a farm field nearby. Investigators said several people gathered before the explosion for target practice with guns. Near the end of practice, officials said someone prepared a binary exploding rifle target, which is an explosive mixture, and put it next to the abandoned vehicle. Someone fired a long-range rifle and hit the target, setting it off. The explosion damaged the vehicle, sending debris throughout nearly three acres of farmland. Investigators said the target “was misused and not in accordance with its lawful purpose.” No injuries were reported. Criminal charges are pending for all suspects involved. The Delaware State Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are assisting in the continuing investigation, along with explosive specialists from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.  
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Police: Man Set Self On Fire, Walked Into Atlantic City Convenience Store

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man set himself on fire and then entered a gas station convenience store, starting small fires before the flames were doused and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. Atlantic City police said the 24-year-old Somers Point man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire before going into the store at the Gulf Gas Station just after midnight Friday. Police said “multiple small fires” were started before the man went out. An attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out. The man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” police said. © Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Mother Of Teenage Student Attacked On SEPTA Train Believes Attack Was Racially Motivated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mother of a victim spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News as Philadelphia police announce charges of ethnic intimidation after a disturbing, violent assault was caught on camera. The mother is heartbroken and furious over the attack of her 14-year-old son. She believes the attack was racially motivated. Name-called and punched. Cellphone video shows a freshman Central High School student, who is of Asian descent, being attacked on the Broad Street Line subway while heading home from school Wednesday afternoon near Erie Station. The video then shows a senior Central High School student, who’s also of Asian descent, trying to intervene, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Public Viewing Held For Beloved Lower Merion High School Principal Sean Hughes On Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A public viewing was held Sunday night for Sean Hughes, the Lower Merion High School principal who was killed last weekend while driving his son to a soccer match, at Saint Eleanor Catholic Church in Collegeville, Montgomery County. The viewing was until 7 p.m. It was only open to students and staff – but this live stream played on the district’s website. A number of people spoke and shared memories. A choir also performed. A funeral for Hughes is scheduled for Monday.
CBS Philly

2-Year-Old Boy’s Parents Arrested After Child Shoots Himself Inside Point Breeze Home, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy’s parents have been arrested after the child shot himself once in the abdomen in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section Wednesday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Cleveland Street inside a home around 9:45 p.m. The young boy is in stable condition, according to officials. He was transported to Children’s Hospital by a private vehicle. The boy’s father and mother, 34-year-old Saul Rosario and 31-year-old Alexandra Aponte, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other related offenses. Police say the 2-year-old was unsupervised at the time of the shooting. Police Commissioner released a statement Thursday morning on the incident: “Yet another one of our precious children has suffered a critical injury as a result of gunfire,” Outlaw said.  “While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes.” For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Increasing Security In Wake Of Deadly Robbery Near Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is increasing security after 18-year-old Ahmir Jones was shot and killed during a robbery earlier this week near its North Philadelphia campus. While police are still searching for the gunmen, the new measures Temple is implementing include increasing university police and bike security patrols, working with the Philadelphia Police Department to deploy more directed patrols as well as monitoring social media accounts so the university is aware of any planned activity around campus. The university says it will also place barriers along Cecil B. Moore and Park Avenue to deter drag racing. “I’ve lived in Philly my whole life so I’m kind of used to the violence already which is not a great thing to say, you know what I mean?” a student named Kayla said. “But I’m happy that they’re increasing the protection for everybody because I know it’s scary, like when we get the notifications every day, like ‘a shooting on Broad, a shooting on Cecil B,’ it’s kind of crazy. So I’m happy they’re taking those precautions.” The university says its walking escort program is available for students, faculty and staff — just call 8-WALK from a campus phone or 215-777-WALK for those using their cellphone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person Shot Near West Philadelphia Barbershop, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A person was shot in West Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at 51st and Market Streets. There’s caution tape placed around the barbershop Major League Cuts. The victim was rushed to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition at this time. Eyewitness News is working to get more information on this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH: Angry Dad Tackles Youth Soccer Ref After Controversial Call

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (CBS13) — A parent attacked a referee by hitting him down to the ground during an under-16 boys soccer game in California. Video shows the violent act by the soccer dad running across the field and blindsiding a referee. The dad then stands over the ref, shouting at him. Andrew Reali is the referee who got decked by the dad, who was more than twice his size. “It felt like I got hit by a train,” Reali said. “This was easily the hardest hit I’ve ever taken in my life.” The attack stemmed from a call off camera against the father’s son....
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Philly

Double Shooting In Kensington Leaves Man Critically Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in Kensington Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on East William Street near Frankford Avenue. The department said someone shot up a car. A man in his 20s is currently in critical condition, while a 26-year-old who was shot in the face is considered stable. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman ‘Forgot’ Loaded Gun In Carry-On Bag, Tried To Board Flight: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman is facing a citation and a federal fine after trying to take a loaded gun onto her flight Wednesday at the Philadelphia International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration said the woman forgot the .22 caliber handgun was in her carry-on bag. TSA officers noticed the gun at the security checkpoint when her belongings went through the X-ray machine. They then called Philadelphia police, who took the weapon and cited the woman. She also faces a federal financial civil penalty. “This woman told us that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “That’s no excuse. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. You know where your keys are. You know where your wallet is. You should know where your deadly weapon is. And it should not be with you at a security checkpoint.” Unloaded guns are allowed in checked baggage as long as they are stored separately and away from any live ammunition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Shot In Mantua Neighborhood Thursday Morning, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood, the Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened around 5:30 Thursday morning near Union and Brown Streets. CBS3 caught video of investigators in the 3800 block of Folson Street, where one of the victims was found. Officers responded to Brown and Union Streets after a call about a shooting. Emergency personnel took the victim, a 32-year-old man, to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He is in critical condition. Officers then found the second victim, a 49-year-old, a block and a half away. He was shot at least once in his back and is currently in critical condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy