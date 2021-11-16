Kelsea Ballerini Touches On Some Tough Topics In New Book

In a heartbreaking poem from her new book ‘Feel You Way Through,’ Kelsea Ballerini opens up for the first time about struggling with bulimia in high school. Kelsea Ballerini lets fans in on a whole other side of herself in her poetry book Feel You Way Through, which was released on Nov. 16. Perhaps one of the most gut-wrenching poems in the book is “Kangaroo,” where Kelsea reveals her past struggle with an eating disorder for the very first time. Kelsea explains how her body image struggles were intensified when the boys at school started calling her “kangaroo” because of her “belly and little legs.” Kelsea was already insecure, and was also dealing with her parents’ divorce at home. Eventually, she began picking up unhealthy habits.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO