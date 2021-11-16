ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson Releases New Musical Collaboration With Daughter

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Jackson has released a new song called “Racing The Dark” that is a collaboration with his daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman. They co-wrote and recorded the song for release in conjunction with Mattie's first book,...

Whiskey Riff

Alan Jackson Praises His Daughter Mattie For Writing Powerful New Duet: “I Couldn’t Have Done What She’s Done”

Yesterday, Alan Jackson blessed us with the emotional “Racing The Dark,” a duet with his daughter Mattie about the tragic death of her husband Ben. As you can imagine, this had to be incredibly difficult for both Alan and his daughter, especially after only 11 months of marriage before her husband Ben Selecman tragically slipped and fell on a boat dock, resulting in a fatal brain injury.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mattie Jackson Selecman Finds Healing With Release of New Book, ‘Lemons on Friday’ (Foreword by Alan Jackson)

Mattie Jackson Selecman’s inspiring memoir, Lemons on Friday: Trusting God Through My Greatest Heartbreak, hit bookshelves today, Nov. 16. And it’s chock-full of hope, heartbreak, and healing. The memoir chronicles Mattie’s grieving process and journey to find her faith again. She lost her husband, Ben Selecman, when he was only...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
