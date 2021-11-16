Luke Combs Says He Always Knew He’d Be ‘Doin’ This’

Luke Bryan is taking the reins of this week's CMA Awards as host for the first time in his career. Obviously no stranger to network TV, Luke tells us time on American Idol has helped make him more comfortable with this new CMA gig. “So judging and hosting are, it's kind of two different things, but you know what, being in front of the TV a lot with American Idol has gotten me more comfortable with the role of doing these things. I'm excited to be in the role and be confident in the role. You don't ever want to be out there and you're so nervous and freaked out that you can't do a great job . . . which I'll still be nervous and freaked out.”

