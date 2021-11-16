Luke Combs Says He Always Knew He’d Be ‘Doin’ This’

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Darius Rucker are among the artists who have decorated Christmas trees on display as part of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 38th annual A Country Christmas event. Each star has also donated “Once in a Lifetime” VIP experiences (fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise and more) all to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation. Proceeds raised will provide scholarships and mental health services to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The Parade of Trees is on display in the resort’s Garden Conservatory now until January 2nd.
Comments / 0