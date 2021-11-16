ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs Says He Always Knew He’d Be ‘Doin’ This’

By Music News
wivr1017.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs debuted his brand new song, “Doin' This,” during last week's CMA Awards in Nashville. It's about doing this very job that just after performing landed him his first CMA Entertainer of the Year award. He told reporters in the press room that writing...

wivr1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Luke Combs Sings for the Love of Music in New Song ‘Doin’ This’

In addition to taking home his first Entertainer of the Year prize at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, Luke Combs also debuted a new song during the telecast. “Doin’ This,” an ode to making music regardless of any fame or riches, is out in studio form now with an accompanying video. The video acts as a kind of prelude to the song, a ballad in which Combs looks back from his present state of fame and run of Number One country hits. He recalls an interviewer asking him about his background and what he’d be doing if he hadn’t become famous. The...
MUSIC
ABC News

Luke Combs drops new song 'Doin' This,' announces 1st headlining stadium tour

Newly minted CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs shared a new song titled "Doin' This" from the stage of the 2021 CMA Awards and fans didn’t have to wait to hear the studio version. Directly after his performance, Combs dropped both the official track and its accompanying music video.
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

Luke Combs to perform in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Note: The video in this story about LiveNation requiring COVID-19 vaccination status is from earlier this year. One of country music's biggest stars is going on tour and he's making a stop in Atlanta. Luke Combs will kick off his first headline stadium tour next year and make...
ATLANTA, GA
wkml.com

Luke Combs ‘Doin’ This’ Video Premiered Right After CMA Performance

Just minutes after his touching performance of his never-before-heard new song “Doin’ This” on the CMA Awards, the official video for the song came out. The video starts with Luke being interviewed and the usual question being asked, “What would be doing if you were not doing this?”. Then in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cody Johnson
Wide Open Country

'Doin' This': Luke Combs Debuts New Song at 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Combs surprised the CMA's this year with a flawless performance of his new single, "Doin' This." The country music star, who won CMA Entertainer of the Year, debuted the personal track during his performance at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The touching song brought the crowd to their feet in a standing ovation as they heard the heartfelt lyrics of the singer.
NASHVILLE, TN
soundslikenashville.com

Watch CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ ‘Doin’ This’ Video

Wednesday night (November 10) was a huge night for country star Luke Combs, who was named Entertainer of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards for the first time in his career. The milestone clearly stunned Combs and came just five years after the release of his first Nashville single, “Hurricane,” but even before the win, he was thinking about the journey behind him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards
Effingham Radio

Luke Bryan Says He’ll Be ‘Nervous And Freaked Out’ About Hosting CMA Awards

Luke Bryan is taking the reins of this week's CMA Awards as host for the first time in his career. Obviously no stranger to network TV, Luke tells us time on American Idol has helped make him more comfortable with this new CMA gig. “So judging and hosting are, it's kind of two different things, but you know what, being in front of the TV a lot with American Idol has gotten me more comfortable with the role of doing these things. I'm excited to be in the role and be confident in the role. You don't ever want to be out there and you're so nervous and freaked out that you can't do a great job . . . which I'll still be nervous and freaked out.”
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

Luke Combs Says 2021 Tour Has Been The ‘Most Stressful’

Luke Combs was stunned after winning last night’s (11/10) CMA Award for “Entertainer of the Year,” and when he came backstage to talk to the press, he was focused on the many people in his life and career that made the honor possible. Luke said, “There has to be hundreds...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
soundslikenashville.com

For Walker Hayes, the Success of “Fancy Like” is a Family Affair: “It’s the Best”

Walker Hayes is the first to admit he can’t quite process the overwhelming success he’s achieved with his hit, “Fancy Like.” But he’s following the wise advice he received that gave him an eye-opening perspective. “Just live in the moment, live day to day,’” he recalls to Sounds Like Nashville. “That relieved me of some pressure. I felt like we weren’t soaking it up because you start thinking ‘what am I going to do next?’ How do I keep all that we’ve gained, and still gaining, in these months?’”
NASHVILLE, TN
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Keith Urban, Niko Moon & More!

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Darius Rucker are among the artists who have decorated Christmas trees on display as part of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 38th annual A Country Christmas event. Each star has also donated “Once in a Lifetime” VIP experiences (fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise and more) all to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation. Proceeds raised will provide scholarships and mental health services to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The Parade of Trees is on display in the resort’s Garden Conservatory now until January 2nd.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy