Once again, the Clinton County Special Olympics Volleyball team has brought home gold from a major competition. They were at Villanova University Fall Fest over the weekend of Nov. 4-7. This year’s team consisted of five athletes that attended the World Games, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in 2019 and won gold in volleyball. There were several new faces added this year and it has been quite an experience for everyone, coaching staff included. While the team won the gold for their division, they were chosen to represent Special Olympics PA for Volleyball in Orlando, Fla., June of 2022. They are the only volleyball team representing Pennsylvania. Pictured is the team with the LPH representatives from Villanova University.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO