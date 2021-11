Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers says the St. Landry Sheriff's Office is looking for three fugitives. The first fugitive being featured on Crime Stoppers this week is Aaron Barnaba. Sergeant Elizabeth Bernard says they wanted this man on charges of Aggravated Second-Degree Battery. According to Bernard, the little information they know right now is that he was last known to live in the Opelousas area in the 100 block of Chevis Road. If you can help Sergeant Bernard with information, they are hoping you will call their Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-948-TIPS(8477).

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO