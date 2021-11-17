Ask Storm Team 11: “Are we behind on rainfall this year?”

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a fairly cold week with a slight warm up sprinkled in around mid week! Rain tonight and early Monday will move out fairly quickly. Clouds gradually clear out Monday and colder air blows into the region! Highs should reach the 50s again Wednesday and even Thursday, which is near average for late November. Another cool down is expected Friday and Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO