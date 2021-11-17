Ask Storm Team 11: “Are we behind on rainfall this year?”

Outside of a patch or two of drizzle Sunday evening, we’re done with the rain. Clouds will clear out overnight and lead to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun will be deceiving, however, as temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below our normal high of 50 degrees. TONIGHT:...
The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a fairly cold week with a slight warm up sprinkled in around mid week! Rain tonight and early Monday will move out fairly quickly. Clouds gradually clear out Monday and colder air blows into the region! Highs should reach the 50s again Wednesday and even Thursday, which is near average for late November. Another cool down is expected Friday and Saturday.
Happy Sunday. Here is a look at your Storm Team 11 forecast. Today: Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Showers will be entering across the region after sunset. Rain chance 70%. Tonight: Showers likely at times overnight....
