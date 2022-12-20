Gifting Booze This Christmas? Shop These Celebrity Alcohol Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Alcohol arguably makes for one of the best gifts during the holidays. It’s easy, but it gets the job done — as long as you know someone’s drink of choice, no one’s complaining about having a new glitzy bottle to display on their bar cart.

But if you’re looking to add a bit more thought to your purchase, you can always opt for a bottle created by a celebrity that your friend or family member is obsessed with. And luckily, this past year has seen even more bold-faced names at the helm of their own alcohol brands.

There’s Bruno Mars who just last week curated nine cocktail recipes with his SelvaRey Rum , each in tandem with a different song off his new “Silk Sonic” album with Anderson Paak. For “Vampire Diaries” fans, there’s Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley’s Bond Brothers Bourbon , nodding to the pair’s beloved on-screen relationship during the show’s eight-season run (not to mention Cara and Poppy Delevingne’s own sibling creation, Della Vite Prosecco ). And, of course, for the whiskey drinkers among us, there’s always Nick Offerman’s Lagavulin Whiskey, whose latest limited-edition bottle received a double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Whether you’re shopping for a wine drinker, whiskey sipper or self-proclaimed champagne connoisseur, here are the best celebrity-founded alcohol brands to gift his holiday season.

Nick Offerman & Lagavulin Whiskey

Ron Swanson is somewhat of a scotch whiskey connoisseur in “Parks and Recreation” but Nick Offerman has made clear that the expertise extends to the actor himself after teaming up with Lagavulin to create his own bottle of whiskey in 2019. But it’s the latest edition to the line, the Guiness Cask Finish, that received a double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The limited-edition bottle came out in 2021, and its classic notes of barbeque smoke, citrus and brine will make for a thoughtful gift for any Offerman and whiskey fans you know.

Rita Ora & Próspero Tequila

Próspero Tequila is one of only four spirits founded by a female celebrity. The British singer and songwriter teamed up with Próspero (and their female master distiller Stella Anguiano) last year for three tequila variants: blanco, reposado and añejo. So, if you know a tequila-lover who likes the idea of women breaking into the male-dominated spirits space, then you’ll want to check out her new collection.

Bruno Mars & SelvaRey Rum

You might’ve heard of Bruno Mars’ SelvaRey for the first time last year when the singer created nine cocktails recipes using the tropical rum in tandem with the songs off he and Anderson Paak’s “Silk Sonic” album. The single-estate rum distilled in Panama was originally founded in 2014 by California-based duo Seth and Mark Gold, but Mars came on as a co-owner shortly after the launch. And, of course, a distinct creative vision for the brand (alongside a bunch of fun new flavors) followed. The white and chocolate rums are the most unique offerings from the line, and also earned the highest scores by the trade publication “The Tasting Panel.”

Kate Hudson & King St. Vodka

When Kate Hudson was hosting a cocktail party for friends, she wanted to whip up a few dirty martinis but wasn’t happy with her vodka options. And when she realized none of them were made by women, she decided to create her own. King St. Vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, made with alkaline water and distilled seven times and then filtered for purity in Santa Barbara, California. The name comes from Hudson’s former home on King Street in New York City.

George Clooney & Casamigos Blanco Tequila

George Clooney ventured into the tequila space before it became an oversaturated Hollywood trend — and the brand’s three varieties (blanco, reposado and anejo) still manage to be some of the best on the market, beloved by the A-list crowd and tequila snobs alike. Co-founded with Rande Gerber, Casamigos is made from 100% agave in the Jalisco highlands.

Post Malone & Maison No. 9 Rosé

Post Malone released his first wine in 2020, but his new rosé bottle called Maison No. 9, which hit shelves this past summer, has been the musician’s most popular blend. Named after Malone’s favorite tarot card (the nine of swords), the No. 9 is a mix of Grenache, Syra and Merlot with notes of pineapple, pear and strawberry.

Mariah Carey & Black Irish Liqueur

Whip up sugary cocktails at home with Mariah Carey’s new liqueur brand “Black Irish” named after the pop star’s own heritage, born to a Black-Venezuelan father and Irish mother. The original blends come in three flavors (Original, White Chocolate and Salted Caramel), perfect for a coffee-based cocktail or festive hot toddy.

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley & Brother’s Bond Bourbon

Fans will be happy to see former on-screen brothers and “Vampire Diaries” stars back together again, this time as the business partners behind their own bourbon brand. When they weren’t playing the bloodthirsty vampires on CW that catapulted them into fame during the show’s eight-season run, they were sipping bourbon together to wind down from their long days of shooting. The pair finally launched their own brand this past July with Brother’s Bond, whose first blend is a four-grain bourbon made with corn, rye, wheat and malt.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo & Calirosa Tequila

Power couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are more than just a Victoria’s Secret model and Maroon 5 frontman, respectively. They’re also avid tequila drinkers, and turned their love for their spirit into what they’ve called their “third baby,” the Calirosa. The pink-tinted tequila is made in Mexico and aged in California wine barrels for a unique distilling process (usually tequila is aged in whiskey or bourbon barrels) that gives off fruity notes.

Cara and Poppy Delevingne Della Vite Prosecco

Cara and Poppy’s Della Vite first launched in the U.K but finally made it to the states with the duo’s first sustainably-produced prosecco this past September. The sisters’ love for Italy was one of the first inspirations behind the blend, which pays homage to the traditional wine-making process in Italy, and comes in two different expressions: Superiore DOCG and Treviso DOC.

Matthew McConaughey & Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon

McConaughey spent two years crafting the taste of his new bourbon Longbranch, which honors both the actor’s and master distiller Eddie Russell’s Texas and Kentucky roots. The final product was chosen after the pair tasted their 83rd sample while on a camping trip. The small batch bourbon was refined in Texas mesquite for a subtle hints of smoke, sweetness and spice.

Bob Dylan & Heaven’s Door Whiskey

Beloved folk singer and composer Bob Dylan joined the ranks of celebrity spirits founders in 2018 with Heaven’s Door, referencing one of his biggest hit songs “Knocking on Heaven’s Door.” To date, the brand has three core expressions: Straight Rye Whiskey, Double Barrel Whiskey and Tennessee Straight Bourbon. Plus, the bottles make for a perfect gift for anyone who prefers to deck their bar cart out with pretty bottles. Each bottle features artwork of metal sculptures from Dylan’s art studio Black Buffalo Ironworks.

Kendall Jenner & 818 Tequila

818 Tequila, the spirits brand created by the model and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, sold out brick-and-mortar storefronts within hours of its first initial launch in May. While the celebrity-to-tequila-brand pipeline has sparked debates online, Jenner has pledged to use profits to both benefit the community in Jalisco, Mexico where it’s distilled, in addition to the planet as a whole. She and her team discovered eco-friendly ways to source the agave, using the agave waste and fibers to build sustainable bricks to build homes in the area. 1% of profits will also go towards planet-saving initiatives through 1% For the Planet .

Ryan Reynolds & Aviation Gin

When Ryan Reynolds first took a sip of Aviation American Gin in 2018, he knew he needed to have a lot more — so he purchased the brand. Originally founded in Portland, Ore., Aviation Gin ushered in a new wave of American gin with a softer, smother taste of citrus and floral notes with juniper. It’s still handcrafted in small, 100-case batches and distilled with a special process that guarantees the purest flavor.

Dwayne Johnson & Teremana Tequila

How about a margarita on the rocks with the Rock? Dwayne Johnson’s small-batch tequila is made by hand in a town in the highlands of Jalisco by a Mexican-owned distillery. Wonder where the name comes from? He explained it all in an Instagram post : “TERA is meant to represent ‘Terre’ which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth. Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way — by hand. Small-batch, hand-crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.”

Jay-Z & Armand de Brignac Champagne

Remember Jay-Z’s infamous feud with Cristal Champagne? In case it doesn’t ring a bell, when asked about his thoughts on all the rappers drinking their Champagne, the company director said he can’t forbid people from buying it. Jay-Z promptly stopped serving it at his 40/40 Club and told his fans to boycott it too. To fill that bubbly void, he invested in and eventually bought Armand de Brignac , AKA Ace of Spades, a French Champagne company.

Nick Jonas & Villa One Tequila

If a trip to Mexico inspires you to drink more tequila, you’re not the only one to have that idea. Villa One Tequila co-founders Nick Jonas and fashion designer John Varvatos decided to create their brand while they were on vacation in Mexico. They source 100% blue weber agave from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico, and offer silver, reposado and anejo varieties.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul & Dos Hombres

Most “Breaking Bad” fans are likely well aware of the bromance that took place between the co-stars off-screen, so it’s no surprise the dos hombres decided to create a mezcal line together. Dos Hombres gave them a way to continue working together after the TV series ended. The artisanal mezcal is made by producers in San Luis del Rio, a small village in a rural area of Oaxaca.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt & Miraval Rosé

Though Brangelina is no more, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will continue producing their prize-winning Château Miraval Rosé wine. The then couple purchased Château Miraval in Provence in 2008 and held their wedding on the estate in August 2014. They decided to keep the winery as an investment for the children, so luckily we can still sip the airy, fruit rosé.

Robert De Niro & VDKA 6100 Vodka

Robert De Niro is a famed vodka enthusiast so it makes sense that the award-winning actor and director created his own brand years before celebrity spirits became such a trend. His attachment to the New Zealand-distilled company is no doubt part of the brand’s success, and the 6100 is the product of dozens of taste tests. This is the perfect drink for martini drinkers, who might be inclined to stir up (not shake!) their own “De Niro Martini,” which the actor used as a jumping off point for his own vodka creation: four ounces of vodka, one ounce of dry vermouth and a lemon twist.

