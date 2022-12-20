ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gifting Booze This Christmas? Shop These Celebrity Alcohol Brands

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23b7Gb_0czryd4Y00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Alcohol arguably makes for one of the best gifts during the holidays. It’s easy, but it gets the job done — as long as you know someone’s drink of choice, no one’s complaining about having a new glitzy bottle to display on their bar cart.

But if you’re looking to add a bit more thought to your purchase, you can always opt for a bottle created by a celebrity that your friend or family member is obsessed with. And luckily, this past year has seen even more bold-faced names at the helm of their own alcohol brands.

There’s Bruno Mars who just last week curated nine cocktail recipes with his SelvaRey Rum , each in tandem with a different song off his new “Silk Sonic” album with Anderson Paak. For “Vampire Diaries” fans, there’s Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley’s Bond Brothers Bourbon , nodding to the pair’s beloved on-screen relationship during the show’s eight-season run (not to mention Cara and Poppy Delevingne’s own sibling creation, Della Vite Prosecco ). And, of course, for the whiskey drinkers among us, there’s always Nick Offerman’s Lagavulin Whiskey, whose latest limited-edition bottle received a double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Whether you’re shopping for a wine drinker, whiskey sipper or self-proclaimed champagne connoisseur, here are the best celebrity-founded alcohol brands to gift his holiday season.

Nick Offerman & Lagavulin Whiskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431vP0_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Lagavulin

Ron Swanson is somewhat of a scotch whiskey connoisseur in “Parks and Recreation” but Nick Offerman has made clear that the expertise extends to the actor himself after teaming up with  Lagavulin to create his own bottle of whiskey in 2019. But it’s the latest edition to the line, the Guiness Cask Finish, that received a double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The limited-edition bottle came out in 2021, and its classic notes of barbeque smoke, citrus and brine will make for a thoughtful gift for any Offerman and whiskey fans you know.

BUY NOW: $101.99

Rita Ora & Próspero Tequila

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bz5HU_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Prospero Tequlia

Próspero Tequila is one of only four spirits founded by a female celebrity. The British singer and songwriter teamed up with Próspero (and their female master distiller Stella Anguiano) last year for three tequila variants: blanco, reposado and añejo. So, if you know a tequila-lover who likes the idea of women breaking into the male-dominated spirits space, then you’ll want to check out her new collection.

BUY NOW: $43.99

Bruno Mars & SelvaRey Rum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9iqi_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of SelvaRey

You might’ve heard of Bruno Mars’ SelvaRey for the first time last year when the singer created nine cocktails recipes using the tropical rum in tandem with the songs off he and Anderson Paak’s “Silk Sonic” album. The single-estate rum distilled in Panama was originally founded in 2014 by California-based duo Seth and Mark Gold, but Mars came on as a co-owner shortly after the launch. And, of course, a distinct creative vision for the brand (alongside a bunch of fun new flavors) followed. The white and chocolate rums are the most unique offerings from the line, and also earned the highest scores by the trade publication “The Tasting Panel.”

BUY NOW: $29.99

Kate Hudson & King St. Vodka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHywU_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of King St. Vodka

When Kate Hudson was hosting a cocktail party for friends, she wanted to whip up a few dirty martinis but wasn’t happy with her vodka options. And when she realized none of them were made by women, she decided to create her own. King St. Vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, made with alkaline water and distilled seven times and then filtered for purity in Santa Barbara, California. The name comes from Hudson’s former home on King Street in New York City.

BUY NOW: $24.99

George Clooney & Casamigos Blanco Tequila

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ksn4_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Casamigos

George Clooney ventured into the tequila space before it became an oversaturated Hollywood trend — and the brand’s three varieties (blanco, reposado and anejo) still manage to be some of the best on the market, beloved by the A-list crowd and tequila snobs alike. Co-founded with Rande Gerber, Casamigos is made from 100% agave in the Jalisco highlands.

Casamigos Blanco Tequila $38.99 Buy Now

Post Malone & Maison No. 9 Rosé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syRHM_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Maison No. 9 Wine

Post Malone released his first wine in 2020, but his new rosé bottle called Maison No. 9, which hit shelves this past summer, has been the musician’s most popular blend. Named after Malone’s favorite tarot card (the nine of swords), the No. 9 is a mix of Grenache, Syra and Merlot with notes of pineapple, pear and strawberry.

Maison No. 9 Rosé $21.99 Buy Now

Mariah Carey & Black Irish Liqueur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfqS3_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Black Irish

Whip up sugary cocktails at home with Mariah Carey’s new liqueur brand “Black Irish” named after the pop star’s own heritage, born to a Black-Venezuelan father and Irish mother. The original blends come in three flavors (Original, White Chocolate and Salted Caramel), perfect for a coffee-based cocktail or festive hot toddy.

Black Irish $21.49 Buy Now

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley & Brother’s Bond Bourbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB050_0czryd4Y00
Dean Bradshaw

Fans will be happy to see former on-screen brothers and “Vampire Diaries” stars back together again, this time as the business partners behind their own bourbon brand. When they weren’t playing the bloodthirsty vampires on CW that catapulted them into fame during the show’s eight-season run, they were sipping bourbon together to wind down from their long days of shooting. The pair finally launched their own brand this past July with Brother’s Bond, whose first blend is a four-grain bourbon made with corn, rye, wheat and malt.

BUY NOW: $41.99

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo & Calirosa Tequila

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L20Cf_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Calirosa

Power couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are more than just a Victoria’s Secret model and Maroon 5 frontman, respectively. They’re also avid tequila drinkers, and turned their love for their spirit into what they’ve called their “third baby,” the Calirosa. The pink-tinted tequila is made in Mexico and aged in California wine barrels for a unique distilling process (usually tequila is aged in whiskey or bourbon barrels) that gives off fruity notes.

BUY NOW: $49.99

Cara and Poppy Delevingne Della Vite Prosecco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxiiN_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Reserve Bar

Cara and Poppy’s Della Vite first launched in the U.K but finally made it to the states with the duo’s first sustainably-produced prosecco this past September. The sisters’ love for Italy was one of the first inspirations behind the blend, which pays homage to the traditional wine-making process in Italy, and comes in two different expressions: Superiore DOCG and Treviso DOC.

BUY NOW: $28 – $61

Matthew McConaughey & Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHCAj_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Longbranch

McConaughey spent two years crafting the taste of his new bourbon Longbranch, which honors both the actor’s and master distiller Eddie Russell’s Texas and Kentucky roots. The final product was chosen after the pair tasted their 83rd sample while on a camping trip. The small batch bourbon was refined in Texas mesquite for a subtle hints of smoke, sweetness and spice.

BUY NOW: $48.99

Bob Dylan & Heaven’s Door Whiskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gtn5_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Heaven’s Door

Beloved folk singer and composer Bob Dylan joined the ranks of celebrity spirits founders in 2018 with Heaven’s Door, referencing one of his biggest hit songs “Knocking on Heaven’s Door.” To date, the brand has three core expressions: Straight Rye Whiskey, Double Barrel Whiskey and Tennessee Straight Bourbon. Plus, the bottles make for a perfect gift for anyone who prefers to deck their bar cart out with pretty bottles. Each bottle features artwork of metal sculptures from Dylan’s art studio Black Buffalo Ironworks.

BUY NOW: $59.99

Kendall Jenner & 818 Tequila

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jbL3_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of 818 Tequila

818 Tequila, the spirits brand created by the model and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, sold out brick-and-mortar storefronts within hours of its first initial launch in May. While the celebrity-to-tequila-brand pipeline has sparked debates online, Jenner has pledged to use profits to both benefit the community in Jalisco, Mexico where it’s distilled, in addition to the planet as a whole. She and her team discovered eco-friendly ways to source the agave, using the agave waste and fibers to build sustainable bricks to build homes in the area. 1% of profits will also go towards planet-saving initiatives through 1% For the Planet .

BUY NOW: $45.99

Ryan Reynolds & Aviation Gin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IAja_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Aviation Gin

When Ryan Reynolds first took a sip of Aviation American Gin in 2018, he knew he needed to have a lot more — so he purchased the brand. Originally founded in Portland, Ore., Aviation Gin ushered in a new wave of American gin with a softer, smother taste of citrus and floral notes with juniper. It’s still handcrafted in small, 100-case batches and distilled with a special process that guarantees the purest flavor.

BUY NOW: $27.99

Dwayne Johnson & Teremana Tequila

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbaVF_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Teremana

How about a margarita on the rocks with the Rock? Dwayne Johnson’s small-batch tequila is made by hand in a town in the highlands of Jalisco by a Mexican-owned distillery. Wonder where the name comes from? He explained it all in an Instagram post : “TERA is meant to represent ‘Terre’ which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth. Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way — by hand. Small-batch, hand-crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.”

BUY NOW: $32.99

Jay-Z & Armand de Brignac Champagne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QtiA_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Armand de Brignac

Remember Jay-Z’s infamous feud with Cristal Champagne? In case it doesn’t ring a bell, when asked about his thoughts on all the rappers drinking their Champagne, the company director said he can’t forbid people from buying it. Jay-Z promptly stopped serving it at his 40/40 Club and told his fans to boycott it too. To fill that bubbly void, he invested in and eventually bought Armand de Brignac , AKA Ace of Spades, a French Champagne company.

BUY NOW: $299.99

Nick Jonas & Villa One Tequila

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZW3S_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Villa One

If a trip to Mexico inspires you to drink more tequila, you’re not the only one to have that idea. Villa One Tequila co-founders Nick Jonas and fashion designer John Varvatos decided to create their brand while they were on vacation in Mexico. They source 100% blue weber agave from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico, and offer silver, reposado and anejo varieties.

BUY NOW: $34.99

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul & Dos Hombres

Courtesy of wine.com

Most “Breaking Bad” fans are likely well aware of the bromance that took place between the co-stars off-screen, so it’s no surprise the dos hombres decided to create a mezcal line together. Dos Hombres gave them a way to continue working together after the TV series ended. The artisanal mezcal is made by producers in San Luis del Rio, a small village in a rural area of Oaxaca.

BUY NOW: $65 $59.99

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt & Miraval Rosé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4VRS_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of wine.com

Though Brangelina is no more, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will continue producing their prize-winning Château Miraval Rosé wine. The then couple purchased Château Miraval in Provence in 2008 and held their wedding on the estate in August 2014. They decided to keep the winery as an investment for the children, so luckily we can still sip the airy, fruit rosé.

BUY NOW: $65 $21.99

Robert De Niro & VDKA 6100 Vodka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cAKA_0czryd4Y00
Courtesy of Drizly

Robert De Niro is a famed vodka enthusiast so it makes sense that the award-winning actor and director created his own brand years before celebrity spirits became such a trend. His attachment to the New Zealand-distilled company is no doubt part of the brand’s success, and the 6100 is the  product of dozens of taste tests. This is the perfect drink for martini drinkers, who might be inclined to stir up (not shake!) their own “De Niro Martini,” which the actor used as a jumping off point for his own vodka creation: four ounces of vodka, one ounce of dry vermouth and a lemon twist.

BUY NOW: $29.99

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Thom Bell, Key Architect of Soul Music’s ‘Sound of Philadelphia,’ Dies at 79

Producer, composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Thom Bell died Thursday at the age of 79. No cause of death was cited, but Bell’s publicist said he died at his home in Bellingham, Washington. Bell, a Grammy-winning producer and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is best known as one of “the Mighty Three” — a co-creator of the richly-orchestrated “Sound of Philadelphia” brand of soul along with fellow songwriters and producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. Together, the Philly trio was responsible for smashes from the O’Jays’ “Back Stabbers” to Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes’ “I Miss You.” Independent of...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Variety

Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done, includes Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalog, which sources tell Variety will continue to be administered and owned (respectively) by Universal even if the deal closes. Reps for Bieber and Hipgnosis either declined or did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news arrives during a troubled time for...
Variety

Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time: How Many Have You Seen?

For the first time in its more than a century-long history, Variety has selected a list of the 100 best movies of all time, based on input from more than two dozen critics, writers and editors. The choices range from timeless classics like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain” to comedies like “The Apartment” and “Bridesmaids” to horror and cult movies like “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Pink Flamingoes,” as well as contemporary titles like “Moonlight” and “Parasite.” While only the most ardent cinephiles will rack up counts in the 80s and 90s, checking off the movies you’ve...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Final Jan. 6 Committee Report Makes Case for ‘Accountability’ for Trump and Allies in Capitol Riot

It’s time for the Justice Department to decide if former President Donald Trump and his key allies should face legal consequences for their much-scrutinized efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the waning days of the 117th Congress, as the House prepares to shift from Democrat to GOP majority control, the high-profile Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol dropped its 845-page final report after 18 months of investigation. The Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol building left several people dead and delivered a jolt to the nation about...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Variety

Young Thug’s Brother Negotiates Plea Deal in YSL Case

Young Thug’s brother entered a negotiated guilty plea on Dec. 20 as part of the highly publicized indictment alleging criminal activities relating to the group YSL, which prosecutors claim is not only a record label called “Young Stoner Life” but also a “violent street gang.” Quantavious Grier, who raps under the moniker Unfoonk, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Grier’s original 12-year sentence was split into two years being commuted to time served and the other 10 years on probation. He will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘Babylon’ Costume Designer on Why Margot Robbie’s Red Outfit Was ‘Completely Uninhibited, Bold and Audacious’

When director Damien Chazelle and costume designer Mary Zophres were discussing the costumes of his epic “Babylon,” they wanted to steer clear of anything audiences had already seen in films that take place in the 1920s. The world of “Babylon” is set in Hollywood as the silent film era comes to an end due to the advent of sound. Zophres began to assemble photos, but nothing later than 1926. Sharing photos, listening to music and looking at paintings from the era gave her an overview of how she would approach her formal prep. The task ahead was a mammoth one, which she calls...
Variety

In ‘Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to Paul Simon,’ Artists From Rhiannon Giddens to Jonas Brothers Take on Essential American Tunes: TV Review

Viewers won’t go wrong watching the two-hour entirety of “Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” tonight on CBS (or, in days to come, streaming on Paramount+). But if you have only about a 10-minute stretch to spare for televised non-holiday music in the days leading up to Christmas, maybe make it the closing act of this special — especially the generational handoff number that has one master, Rhiannon Giddens, movingly joining another. As Giddens and Simon perform “American Tune,” you may feel like you’ve gone off to find America, and actually kinda succeeded in that...
Variety

Golden Globes Weekend Gears Up With ‘Elvis’ and Netflix Parties

While Hollywood still waits to hear which studios may or may not be throwing Golden Globes events before or after the return of the big HFPA awards show on Jan. 10, it looks like Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are the first to get the party started. Invites have just gone out for a Jan. 8 party at historic nightspot The Formosa that read “Warners and New Line film bosses Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca are hosting a party to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday. Special guests will include ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler and the film’s director Baz Luhrmann.” While...
Variety

How ‘Babylon’s’ Makeup Head Used Dirt and Sweat to Turn Margot Robbie Into an Aspiring Movie Star

One creative brief that director Damien Chazelle sent “Babylon” makeup department head Heba Thorisdottir included dirt and sweat — and he wanted lots of it. It was all part of the gigantic folders filed with research that the filmmaker had done on Hollywood in the 1920s. What he sought from his team were looks that hadn’t been done before, because this film was about a cast of characters trying to make it in Hollywood. A book of mugshots from the era served as Thorisdottir’s holy grail. It showed women who had nothing, who were hookers, or wanted to get arrested because...
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Debuts With Nielsen’s Second Biggest Streaming Week of All Time

After a string of records broken on the Netflix Top 10, “Wednesday” has arrived on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 to do the same. The Tim Burton-directed series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams family daughter was watched for nearly 6 billion minutes during the Nov. 21-27 viewing window, during which it was only available for the last five days. This marks the second biggest week of streaming ever recorded by Nielsen, following only the first full week of availability of “Stranger Things” Season 4, during which the series was watched for 7.2 billion minutes. It’s also presumable that “Wednesday”...
Variety

How Sarah Polley Infused ‘Women Talking’ with Hope, Humor and Reasonable Working Conditions

“I know what your next movie is.” It was a member of Sarah Polley’s book club who first approached her with the statement: “I know what your next movie is.” But that was followed by some conditions. Recalls Polley: “She took me into the kitchen and said, ‘When I tell you what the background of the story is, you’re not going to want to make the film. So just bear with me.’ She told me the backstory and I said, ‘I don’t want to make that into a film.’” The book in question was Miriam Toews’ “Women Talking,” the story of women...
Variety

British Tabloid The Sun Apologizes for Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘Misogynistic’ Meghan Markle Column

British tabloid The Sun has apologized for a column written by former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson in which he wrote he “hates” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on a “cellular level” and suggested she be made to “parade naked” through Britain while people “throw lumps of excrement at her.” “Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility,” the newspaper wrote in a statement published on its website on Friday evening local time. “We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry.” The statement added that Clarkson’s...
Variety

This Hollywood-Loved Lip Locket Is the Definition of Luxury (And Makes an Enchanting Last Minute Gift)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Locket necklaces are imbued with a special, heirloom-like quality, which is why they remain a timeless gift that always feels a little more personal than a typical piece of a jewelry. Like a book, lockets can open up and tell a story. But for beauty lovers, it’s even better when it opens up to reveal a mini makeup product, like lipstick. That’s what makeup artist Jillian Dempsey (the wife of Patrick Dempsey) was thinking when she created the Lip Locket Necklace...
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Why ‘Goodfellas’ Is an ‘Epic Masterpiece’ With an ‘Intoxicating Energy’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Henry Hill, Jimmy the Gent, Tommy DeVito, Paulie, Karen, Billy Batts, the Lufthansa heist … all someone has to do is mention some of these names and I get the sudden and irresistible urge to watch Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” again. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve experienced this epic cinematic masterpiece, which includes a brilliant screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi and Scorsese, and one of cinema history’s greatest acting ensembles: De Niro, Pesci, Liotta, and some of...
Variety

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo on How He Reconfigured ‘Winter,’ a ‘Sad Christmas Album,’ to Fully Incorporate ‘That Weezer Crunch’

The subtitle of Weezer’s new EP is “Winter,” but given the band’s enduring vitality, it feels like anything but the winter of their years — even if Weezer has been a band for three decades now, releasing 15 studio albums and over a dozen hit singles since forming in 1992. At the age of 52, frontman Rivers Cuomo is rocking as hard as ever… and that applies to records that include symphonic enhancement, like “SZNZ: Winter,” which arrives today, the first day of the titular season. After kicking off 2021 with the critically acclaimed orchestral-chamber-pop album “OK Human” and then the ‘80s-metal-inspired “Van...
Variety

‘Community’ Movie: Paintball and Dungeons & Dragons ‘Ruled Out,’ Reveals Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon’s “Community” was beloved for its non-stop pop culture references, film parodies and genre homages, like its “Die Hard”-inspired paintball episode. However, the upcoming film, written by Harmon and Andrew Guest, had to rule out some of the show’s most popular concepts, like the action-packed paintball battles. On Friday’s episode of “Six Seasons and a Podcast,” Harmon pulled back the curtain on what to expect in the “Community” movie that will release on Peacock. “It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we’re pursuing,” he told the hosts. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really...
Variety

Convicting Harvey Weinstein Was No Slam Dunk

Harvey Weinstein will — in all likelihood — die in prison. He was convicted on Dec. 19 of rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, meaning that he will not go free even if his New York conviction is overturned. But for a lot of observers, Weinstein’s second trial sent an ambiguous or even discouraging message. Weinstein was — and remains — the face of the #MeToo movement. Yet his conviction was no slam dunk for L.A. prosecutors. Instead, the jurors took more than 40 hours to reach a decision, and unanimously believed only one of the four accusers. “I think the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jason Blum on Why ‘Vertigo’ Is the Best Movie for Being ‘Lost in Another Reality’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. What I’ve always loved about movies is the way one can take over your brain for two hours in a way that no other medium can. I have never been as possessed by paintings or music or books the way I have been by movies. And no movie has possessed me with such precision and craft and intensity as “Vertigo.”   That the movie is itself about someone being possessed by his own strange obsession makes it all the more...
Variety

Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty in the Los Angeles trial over the 2020 roadside shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the jury announced Friday. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of all three felony firearm counts over an incident in which fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, alleged he shot her in the feet after they left a Hollywood Hills party at Kylie Jenner’s home in 2020. Peterson was convicted on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy