Food & Drinks

BKLYN Sauce: The Rogers Garden

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity art, garden dining, rum punch and island vibes… You can’t ask for a better combination. All...

bkreader.com

bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: Patrick Dougher

BK Readers, the BKLYN Sauce team is so excited to present to you Patrick Dougher! Born and raised in Brooklyn, Patrick is a self-taught Artist, Musician, Poet, Educator & Spiritual Activist. Patrick has played and recorded with Grammy award winners Sade, Chuck D (Public Enemy) and Dan Zanes as well as many other notables. He is the drummer on “Dub Side as the Moon” one of the best selling Reggae LP’s of all time. But that’s not all… Wait until you check out his art! Patrick seeks to inspire and to celebrate the noble beauty and divine nature of people of African descent and to connect urban African American culture to its roots in sacred African art, spirituality and ritual. Click this link to learn about yet another icon in your nabe!
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston Globe

Adobo-Fish-Sauce

bringing together cooking and poetry. Food is how we fellowship, how we sustain, and how we live. But we also feed ourselves with love, with music, with art of all kinds. Sometimes they bring their Puerto Rican and Cambodian cultures to the kitchen, and other times the recipes they cook up are purely poetic, straight spoken word, no plates necessary.
BOSTON, MA
bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: Subway Swag, 3rd Edition!

The BKLYN Sauce team is back, checking for the latest subway swag in Brooklyn. This time, we ventured out to Billieburg. And just as we expected… swag for daaaaays! Check it out!. Monthly. Your contribution is appreciated. Make a Donation. BK Reader is brought to you for free daily. Please...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: Stacey Billups

Stacey Billups is living proof that no matter what stage you are in life, there is art inside of you… and you have every right to let it shine, no judgment: Stacey: “Although I wanted to study art in school I decided to take the practical route and instead became a social worker, married and had two children.
VISUAL ART
#Food Drink#The Rogers Garden Bar#Little Caribbean
Time Out Global

SAUCED Night Market at House of Vans

Get your holiday shopping in early at SAUCED Night Market, where you'll find food and goods from more than 30 local vendors, including Paulie Gee's Soothsayer Hot Sauce, Onigiri Kororin, South Rhodes Records and more. It's free to enter, but you'll need to RSVP ahead of time (and be prepared to show your vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: Maurice “Mo” Brown

Grammy Award-winning trumpet sensation Maurice “Mobetta” Brown orbits simultaneously through three worlds: contemporary jazz, blues-rock and cutting-edge hip hop. He’s a mastermind as a trumpeter, composer, arranger and producer. When Bed-Stuy resident Maurice picks up his horn, his soulful melodies soar into a rarefied space that uniquely marries be-bop to...
MUSIC
chatelaine.com

Latkes with Green Goddess Sauce

Latkes are traditionally served with applesauce and sour cream, but here I propose a herbaceous green goddess sauce, a play on the sour cream that provides a lot more interest and oomph. It works well with the latkes—and also with everything else on the plate.—Amy Rosen.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bkreader.com

Thanksgiving Recipes: Blistered Green Beans With Fried Shallots

It’s common knowledge: Green beans are a must on Thanksgiving. Although the Green Bean Casserole still dominates in some households, with an abundance of farmers markets and local gardens, getting fresh beans in Brooklyn is as easy as ever — and they make the perfect side dish for the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
heraldstandard.com

The secret is in the sauce

For more two decades, Bob Quaranto prepared his perfected tomato sauce for his church’s spaghetti dinner. All it took for him to find his way into the role of sauce maker was a changing of the guard. “When the ladies of (St. Therese in Uniontown) first started the dinner, back...
UNIONTOWN, PA
fox10phoenix.com

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2021: Many offer takeout, dine-in menus

Woman invites those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving dinner by drawing them at her table. "If anyone is alone today and feeling lonely, you are invited to my Thanksgiving dinner," Jessica Kantrowitz wrote on Twitter. "I made lemon & rosemary turkey. Tell me your hair & eye color & what you’re bringing, & I’ll draw you in."
RESTAURANTS
bkreader.com

Thanksgiving Recipe: Gingered Cranberry-Pear Cobbler

Even after an opulent Thanksgiving dinner – there’s always room for dessert! And what is Thanksgiving without cranberries? Although they’re too tart to be eaten on their own, cranberries blend beautifully with other fruits and, if paired right, can make for fabulous desserts. And, as a healthy alternative to traditional holiday foods: cranberries are high in vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants.
FOOD & DRINKS
NPR

Global food, local sauces

Spices from India. Jasmine rice from Thailand. Noodles from Singapore. These are just a few examples of the ingredients the Saffron Road company sourced from around the world. Known for its microwavable meals and other pre-packaged foods, Saffron Road was inspired by the famous Silk Road and how it connected both Eastern and Western cultures with food.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Meatless Bolognese Sauces

Hudson Green's Six-Vegetable Organic Meatless Bolognese boasts the texture and richness of a traditional Bolognese but without the meat, butter or cream. The vegan bolognese sauce is packed with nourishing ingredients like carrots, tomatoes, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, garlic and walnuts as a meat-like substitute. Hudson Green also makes plant-based vodka...
RECIPES
Grand Forks Herald

5 Questions with Naas Hot Sauce

The Grand Forks Herald sat down with Andy Naas of Naas Hot Sauce for 5 Questions this week to ask him questions about his family’s homemade hot sauce business. Q: When did you first have an interest in making homemade salsa?. A: My parents have been making it for close...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RecipeGirl

Pork Medallions with Olive Caper Sauce

You will love the topping for this Pork Medallions with Olive Caper Sauce recipe. This is an easy recipe to make using up a pork tenderloin. Instead of cooking the pork tenderloin whole (as you do in my recipes for teriyaki pork tenderloin and cranberry pork tenderloin), you will cut it into slices, pound them out and turn them into pork medallions instead. This means that the thin slices of pork will cook very quickly. And it’s easier to divide it all into four servings. The sauce drizzled on top is so simple and delicious.
RECIPES
rachaelrayshow.com

Cranberry Sauce | Rachael Ray

It's sooooo easy to make your own cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving—and it tastes so fresh! Plus, you can make it a few days ahead of time and refrigerate until you're ready to serve. At Thanksgiving, Rachael pairs cranberry sauce with her Turkey 2 Ways, Pub Cheese Mashed Potatoes and Cider...
RECIPES

