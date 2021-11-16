BKLYN Sauce: The Rogers Garden

BK Readers, the BKLYN Sauce team is so excited to present to you Patrick Dougher! Born and raised in Brooklyn, Patrick is a self-taught Artist, Musician, Poet, Educator & Spiritual Activist. Patrick has played and recorded with Grammy award winners Sade, Chuck D (Public Enemy) and Dan Zanes as well as many other notables. He is the drummer on “Dub Side as the Moon” one of the best selling Reggae LP’s of all time. But that’s not all… Wait until you check out his art! Patrick seeks to inspire and to celebrate the noble beauty and divine nature of people of African descent and to connect urban African American culture to its roots in sacred African art, spirituality and ritual. Click this link to learn about yet another icon in your nabe!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO