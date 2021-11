From country to city, place affects health inequities. Note: The authors would like to thank their colleague Frank Bandiera for his collaboration on this post. From the California coast to coal country, the places where people live mean a lot not only for cultural identity and neighborhood pride but also for health reasons. For NIA-supported research, the term “place” is not just defined by a zip code on a spreadsheet or boundary lines on a map. Rather, place is multifaceted, whether someone lives in a rural ranch house, in a group home in a bustling city, or anywhere in between. Where people live, work, learn, and play matters — for personal health and well-being and for finding and addressing health inequities.

