Coherus Biosciences Reaches 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

Pets became more than pets during the early part of the pandemic. They became companions, providing comfort to people sheltering at home to avoid Covid. As a result, pet services and product companies like Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) got a huge lift. Idexx stock soared 319% from the end of March 2020 to July 30 this year. Then it paused to catch its breath and has moved sideways since then. It may be setting up for a fresh run higher. On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Idexx stock rose to 72, up from 64 the day before.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO