Medical & Biotech

Coherus Biosciences Reaches 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY
Investor's Business Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoherus Biosciences (CHRS) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, rising from 78 to 82. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's unique...

www.investors.com

Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: Penske Automotive Group Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 91

Cars for sale have been in short supply, giving auto sellers like Penske Automotive Group (PAG) pricing power. On Tuesday, Penske stock hit an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating entering into the 90-plus percentile due to an upgrade to 91, up from 88 the day before.
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Catalent Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength In Consolidation Base

On Tuesday, Catalent (CTLT) got a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 76. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This proprietary rating tracks market leadership by using a 1 (worst) to 99...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Truist Financial Corp Stock Sees RS Rating Climb To 71

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Truist Financial Corp (TFC) entered a new percentile Tuesday, as it got a lift from 67 to 71. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating identifies technical performance...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

AutoNation Stock Revs Up Its RS Rating To 93

On Tuesday, AutoNation (AN) received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength Rating, from 90 to 93. Is AutoNation stock on your radar?. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating measures technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that shows how a stock's price action over the last 52 weeks matches up against the rest of the market.
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Ones To Watch: Novavax Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 85

On Tuesday, Novavax (NVAX) reached an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating rising into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 85, an increase from 80 the day before. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

W.R. Berkley Stock Defies Market Consolidation, Hits All-Time High, Earns Key Rating Hike

W.R. Berkley (WRB), a New England insurance company, is putting up strong numbers. As a result, on Tuesday Berkley stock's Relative Strength Rating improved to 75, up from 67 a day earlier. Also on Tuesday, Berkley stock rose 2.6% to an all-time high 84.68. That's in contrast to the rest of the market, which was mostly retreating for much of the day, especially tech companies.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Autodesk Stock Tumbles As Design Software Firm Sketches Weak Outlook

Autodesk (ADSK), a maker of design software and tools for project workflow, late Tuesday edged by analyst estimates for its fiscal third quarter. But its outlook for the current quarter came up short. ADSK stock plunged in extended trading. The San Rafael, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.33 a share...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Investor's Business Daily

Idexx Laboratories Shows Improved Relative Strength; Still Shy Of Benchmark

Pets became more than pets during the early part of the pandemic. They became companions, providing comfort to people sheltering at home to avoid Covid. As a result, pet services and product companies like Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) got a huge lift. Idexx stock soared 319% from the end of March 2020 to July 30 this year. Then it paused to catch its breath and has moved sideways since then. It may be setting up for a fresh run higher. On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Idexx stock rose to 72, up from 64 the day before.
INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

Estee Lauder Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 82 RS Rating

Beauty is always in fashion, and with the economy on the rebound makeup and skin-care products maker Estee Lauder (EL) recently broke out of a cup base. On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Estee Lauder stock rose into a new percentile, climbing to 82 from 78 the day before.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

IBD Stock Of The Day

What are the best stocks to buy and watch? How can you improve your stock picks? When is the right time to buy a stock, and when is the optimal time to sell? The new IBD Stock Of The Day column helps you quickly and confidently answer those questions. Each...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seabridge Gold: A Strong Relative Strength Pick

Seabridge Gold continues to be a top performing exploration pick for speculative gold/silver/copper exposure. Seabridge Gold (SA) owns the prolific KSM+ gold/silver/copper property in British Columbia, which could be the most valuable undeveloped precious metals resource in either Canada or the U.S. I have mentioned the upside potential of this prospective mining concern several times in 2021, and the company appears to be making real progress toward a less expensive upfront mine construction plan when it releases an updated Preliminary Feasibility Study [PFS] next spring, including new deposits found in recent years and an adjacent property’s acquired resources. In December 2020, Seabridge purchased the next door Snowfield asset from Pretium Resources (PVG) for $100 million, a small 1.5% royalty on production and a $20 million contingent payment.
METAL MINING
Investor's Business Daily

Zoom Stock Tumbles Despite Earnings Beat As Billings Growth Moderates

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) tumbled Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that edged by estimates amid elevated turnover of small business customers. Zoom stock sold off as some analysts focused on slowing billings growth. The San Jose, Calif.-based software maker released its report after the market close...
SAN JOSE, CA
Investor's Business Daily

INVH Stock, IBD's Stock Of The Day, Nears Buy Point as Home Rental Rates Jump

Relative strength line trending lower after solid advance. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 1:20PM EST on 11/19/2021. Invitation Homes (INVH) is the IBD Stock Of The Day. INVH stock is closing on a buy point but could offer an early entry. The housing market soared...
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Missed Nvidia-Led Chip Rally? Analysts Still See 41% Upside

Computer chips are hot commodities in the S&P 500 — thanks to rampant shortages. But if you missed some of the industry's giant gains, analysts still think you have time. Nine S&P 1500 semiconductor stocks, including S&P 500 members like Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Micron Technology plus Smart Global (SGH), should be worth up to 41% more in 12 months than they are now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. That's based on the implied upside to analysts' 12-month price targets.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Inside IBD 50: After A Week Of Rising Growth Stocks, 20% Of Leaders In Buy Ranges, Bases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for a second straight weekly loss while the Nasdaq pushed to new highs on Friday. Growth stocks posted an uneven week, with the Innovator IBD 50 Fund (FFTY) managing a lukewarm rebound. Meanwhile, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) punched to a new high, easily outpacing the Nasdaq and the IBD 50-focused exchange…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops 200 Points As Nasdaq Hits New High; Lucid, Rivian Stocks Rev Up

Stocks were mixed midday Friday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points but the Nasdaq extended its gains. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slipped 0.6%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE and lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: This Shipping Growth Stock Forms New Entry; Is It A Buy?

Shipping companies have been reaping the benefits of global supply-chain issues, which is why growth stocks like ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) have been rising. The company just reported strong earnings and is on its way toward a new buy point. The stock has shown notable action in recent weeks as...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Rambus Stock Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Rambus (RMBS), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 86 Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch,...
STOCKS

