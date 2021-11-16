Coherus Biosciences Reaches 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

Seabridge Gold continues to be a top performing exploration pick for speculative gold/silver/copper exposure. Seabridge Gold (SA) owns the prolific KSM+ gold/silver/copper property in British Columbia, which could be the most valuable undeveloped precious metals resource in either Canada or the U.S. I have mentioned the upside potential of this prospective mining concern several times in 2021, and the company appears to be making real progress toward a less expensive upfront mine construction plan when it releases an updated Preliminary Feasibility Study [PFS] next spring, including new deposits found in recent years and an adjacent property’s acquired resources. In December 2020, Seabridge purchased the next door Snowfield asset from Pretium Resources (PVG) for $100 million, a small 1.5% royalty on production and a $20 million contingent payment.
