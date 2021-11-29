ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 74 Best Cyber Monday Clothing Deals to Shop Right Now

By Ashley Davis and Adam Mansuroglu
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

The biggest shopping event of the year continues with Cyber Monday , happening today. Taking place annually the Monday after Black Friday , Cyber Monday is dedicated to offering deals online on everything from electronics to homewares and fashion (there are lots of beauty deals on Cyber Monday from retailers like Ulta and Sephora , too). Some retailers will carry their promotions over from Black Friday , while others will offer even stepper discounts today to encourage more holiday shopping. So if you missed out on some of the best Black Friday deals — whether you hesitated to actually purchase items in your cart or simply were recovering from a post-Turkey food coma — now’s your second chance to save big.

If you’re searching for the best gifts for women , gift ideas for men or best shoe deals , we’ve listed a ton of Cyber Monday clothing sales that you’ll want to scoop up now.

Best Cyber Monday Deals From Top Retailers

Amazon

Amazon is rolling out lots of great fashion deals for men, women and kids. No matter who’s on your holiday shopping list, you can save big on all the top brands and gifts this Christmas season.

Neiman Marcus

If you love all things designer, Neiman Marcus has tons of labels on sale you could want, with up to 75% off regular and sale price items from Alice + Olivia, Jimmy Choo and more. You can also earn a $50-$750 when you shop and use code GC4YOU at checkout.

Farfetch

Farfetch is offering an extra 20% off tons of designer brands on sale.

Luisa Via Roma

Enjoy 40% off full-priced designer duds with code BF40 and an extra 25% off discounted items during Luisa Via Roma ‘s Cyber Monday sale.

Matches Fashion

Save an extra 10% on tons of designer brands with code EXTRA10 on MatchesFashion.com.

MyTheresa.com

Browse MyTheresa ‘s sale section to enjoy up to 40% off on designer clothing and accessories from top brands, including Off-White, Fendi, Balmain, Isabel Marant and more.

Net-a-porter

Save up to 50% on select dresses, shoes, handbags, sweaters, jeans and more from your favorite designer brands during Net-a-porter ‘s Cyber Monday sale.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday deals include coats, winter boots and sweaters, all with up to 50% off in savings, making it the perfect time to treat yourself or gift to others this holiday season. There are also markdowns in the beauty and handbags and wallets departments. Ends Nov. 30.

Revolve

Final sale items are an an extra 20% off with code cyber20 . Ends Nov. 30.

Saks

Get $50 off for every $200 you spend from Saks using code CYBER21SF and up to 75% off tons of designer styles.

Saks Off Fifth

Shop ’til you drop at Saks Off Fifth with up to 90% off top brands like Marc Jacobs and Stuart Weitzman, and up to 90% off select clearance items with code CYBER right now.

Shopbop

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to head to Shopbop.com , where the retailer is offering up to 50% off the trendiest styles of the season with the code HOLIDAY . Owned by Amazon, Shopbop items are available for two-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfNOD_0czqtIcp00




Tory Burch McGraw Small Drawstring Leather Satchel

$448
$313


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nqxv_0czqtIcp00




Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket

$49
$39


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lx55o_0czqtIcp00




Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

$70
$40


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1s22_0czqtIcp00




Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Leather Compact Wallet

$160
$96


Buy Now




adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker

$65
$48.74


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bF14g_0czqtIcp00




Aquazzura Boudoir Flat Mule

$675
$405


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZmGx_0czqtIcp00




Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette

$28
$14


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDdzm_0czqtIcp00




Monica Vinader x Doina Woven Huggie Hoop Earrings

$95
$71


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBPeK_0czqtIcp00




Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

$161
$112


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJpCJ_0czqtIcp00




Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

$295
$221


Buy Now




Hunter Women's Original Tall Snow Boot

$150
$130


Buy Now




Kate Spade Leila Medium Leather Handbag

$169.97
$147.06


Buy Now




Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

$98
$78.40


Buy Now




Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

$119
$79.80


Buy Now




Ugg McKay Water Resistant Booties

$150
$99.90


Buy Now




Ugg Women's Oh Yeah Slipper

$99.95
$74


Buy Now




Calvin Klein Women's Invisible Panties Multipack

$45
$35


Buy Now






$490 (includes $75 gift card)


Buy Now




Monica Vinader Naida Diamond Circle Pendant Bracelet

$425
$318.75


Buy Now




AllSaint Donita Boots

$348
$208.80


Buy Now




Movado Esperanza Bracelet Watch

$995
$696.50


Buy Now




JW Anderson Embellished Leather Slides

$500
$350


Buy Now




Live the Process Ballet High-Rise Leggings

$130
$68


Buy Now




The Row Coco Suede Mules

$795
$556


Buy Now




Topshop Belted Blouson Sleeve Cardigan

$75
$49.90


Buy Now




Sam Edelman Lydell Combat Boot

$180
$126


Buy Now




Jacquemus Le Chiquito Long Bag

$665
$532


Buy Now

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Activewear and Athletic Shoes

adidas

Save 30% on full-priced and sale sneakers, track pants, hoodies, and so much more at Adidas.com with code CYBERDEAL . If you’re holiday shopping for the fitness lover in your life, Ultraboost 21s are the perfect gift.

Bandier

Through Nov. 29, get 30% off all items and 40% off leggings and bras on Bandier.com.

Beyond Yoga

There’s no time like the present to stock up on cozy loungewear that doubles as workout gear. Beyond Yoga’s Cyber Monday discounts are on now, with sitewide savings up to 30% off.

Gym Shark

Refresh your workout wardrobe with up to 70% off select Gym Shark styles.

Lululemon

Lululemon’s Cyber Monday sale offers up to 60% off styles from the We Made Too Much section. Check it out now to find your favorites at a discount.

New Balance

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Newbalance.com.

Nike

Through Nov. 30, Nike has an extra 20% off select sale styles, for savings up to 50% off, including on some cool sneakers and stylish athleisure clothes.

Outdoor Voices

Take 25% off sitewide at Outdoor Voices .

Puma

Puma ‘s Cyber Monday sale offers up to 50% off tons of styles, from cute athleisure to comfy sneakers.

Rhone

If the man in your life can use some new activewear, Rhone ‘s Cyber Monday sale will help you save 20% off everything and and 30% off orders of $300 or more.




Adidas Ultraboost 21 Women’s Sneakers

$180
$126


Buy Now




Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker

$150
$100


Buy Now




Nike Pro Dri-FIT Tank

$35
$27


Buy Now




Outdoor Voices 7/8 Dipped Warmup Leggings

$78
$23


Buy Now




Nike Men’s ZoomX SuperRep

$140
$81


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXUU1_0czqtIcp00




Outdoor Voices Rectrek Pant

$98
$73


Buy Now

Best Cyber Monday Fashion Sales

Stuart Weitzman

The brand’s must-have black boots and a range of other styles are 25% off with code SHOESCM .

Kate Spade

The popular designer brand has 75% off almost everything on katespade.com .

& Other Stories

Enjoy 25% off everything on stories.com.

7 for All Mankind

Through Nov. 30, take 40% off sitewide and get jeans for $99.

Birdies

Get 25% off almost everything with code GIVEBIRDIES at Birdies.com .

Aether Apparel

Today, save 20% when you spend $250, 25% when you spend $500 and 30% on orders of $750 or more at Aether Apparel .

AllSaints

From leather jackets to cool dresses, everything at AllSaints is discounted by 30% off original prices for Cyber Monday

Apparis

Grab up to 50% off select styles and 35% off almost everything else with code CYBERMONDAY . Ends Nov. 30.

Ba&sh

Get up to 40% off fall/winter styles at Ba&sh .

BlankNYC

Through Nov. 30, BlankNYC is offering a 30% off when you use code BLANKFRIDAY . It applies to all items on the website .

Brooks Brothers

Save 25% off most styles at Brooks Brothers.

Club Monaco

Find the perfect gift for anyone on your list with Club Monaco ‘s Cyber Monday sale, which offers 30% off everything with code CYBERMONDAY .

Coach

Get up to 50% off hundreds of styles, 25% off on select full-price styles with code THANKS25 and an extra 10% off online exclusives with code CYBER10 at Coach . Plus, get a free gift with code when you spend $300 or more.

Coach Outlet

Save up to a whopping 70% on select items during Coach Outlet’s Cyber Monday sale. Plus, save an extra 25% off sitewide with free shipping.

Commando

Never worry about having to go commando on laundry day, thanks to Commando ‘s 20% off Cyber Monday sale. Just use the code HOLIDAY20 .

Eberjey

Eberjey is offering 25% off sitewide with the code JOY25 .

Everlane

Get seven of Everlane ‘s best-selling jeans for 25% off and other select apparel for up to 51% off.

Halston

Halston is offering 30% off select full-price styles and an extra 40% off markdowns.

Hill House Home

Hill House Home ‘s annual sale includes up to 50% off cozy robes and separates, and of course, huge discounts on the brand’s popular Nap Dress. And through today, get an extra 20% off your purchase using code EXTRA20 .

Hudson Jeans

Get 30% off everything from Hudson Jeans when you use code BF2021 at checkout. Get on it early so you can nab your preferred size for women’s, men’s and kids’ styles. Discounts will end Dec. 1.

J. Crew

On JCrew.com, find up to 60% off sale styles — including holiday party style clothing — plus 40% off almost everything else and free shipping with code CYBER .

Jenni Kayne

Enjoy 25% off all of Jenni Kayne ‘s chic clothing and accessories sitewide, plus a free candle when you spend at least $300.

Karen Millen

Karen Millen ‘s entire array of women’s wear, lingerie and accessories is discounted right now, with up to 75% off plus an extra 10% off everything when you use code EXTRA .

Ksubi

Save 50% off select Ksubi styles.

La Ligne

Now through Nov. 30, you can shop La Ligne ‘s Merci Giving sale and save up to 50% off.

Levi’s

Levi’s Cyber Flash sale has 40% off denim for women, men, and kids in-store and on Levi.com , plus free shipping and returns. The company is also offering a select styles for 50% off.

Madewell

Through today, get 30% off your purchase at Madewell , plus 40% off sale items online and in-store with code CLICKCLICK .

Michael Stars

Take 30% off all items on MichaelStars.com and get free two-day shipping with code MONDAY30 .

Naadam

Save up to 60% on select styles, including Naadam ‘s holiday capsule collection and essential cashmere collection.

Naked Cashmere

Nothing screams holiday gifting like cashmere, and Naked Cashmere has debuted a special Black Friday collection at less-than-normal prices. It’s available now with women’s and men’s options on NakedCashmere.com . The site is also offering a free cashmere gift with your purchase when you spend at least $300.

PH5

PH5 ‘s only sale is on now, with huge savings on popular styles.

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone is hosting 25% off all men’s and women’s items online.

Ralph Lauren

Score $40 off when you spend $125 or more on RalphLauren.com .

Rowing Blazers

Now’s your chance to get the viral Princess Diana Warm & Wonderful sheep sweater, because Rowing Blazers is offering 25% off sitewide right now.

Something Navy

Something Navy has discounted dozens of styles for 70% off.

Splendid

Stock up on tons of cozy loungewear for 60% off and get 40% everything else with code CM21 at Splendid’s Cyber Monday sale .

Stone and Strand

We’ll take any discount we can get when it comes to our spendy jewelry purchases. Cyber Monday is Stone and Strand’s biggest sale of the year, and it has 20% off tons of styles through Nov. 30. Start browsing items already on major sale, like this Over the Moon Ring Set with moonstone, tanzanite, and sapphires in 10-karat yellow gold.

Sunspel

Save up to 30% off select Sunspel men’s wear and women’s wear styles.

Theory (Outlet)

Save up to 80% off select Theory styles, including knitwear, coats, winter accessories and more.

Todd Snyder

Carrying over from Black Friday, Todd Snyder ‘s Cyber Monday sale includes 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping, with code CYBER25 .




Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

$125
$100


Buy Now




Hill House Home Hotel Robe

$100
$80


Buy Now




Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove Shoes

$115
$63


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pdPa_0czqtIcp00




Everlane The Perform Sculpt Legging

$78
$39


Buy Now




Everlane The Chunky Cardigan

$110
$77


Buy Now




FARM Rio Embroidered Midi Dress

$285
$143


Buy Now




BLANKNYC Love Doctor Jacket

$103 with code
$148


Buy Now




7 For All Mankind Cropped Straight Jeans

$208
$146


Buy Now




Michael Stars Natalie Dress

$75 with code
$108


Buy Now

Best Cyber Monday Accessories Deals

Aldo

Aldo has up to 50% off shoe styles through Nov. 30, both in-store and online .

Aurate

Aurate’s entire website offers jewelry 25% off through Nov. 30 with code STOCKUP .

BaubleBar

Enjoy 30% off all Baublebar has to offer with code BB30, with deals starting at just $10.

DSW

Get 30% off select Sorel, Merrell and more shoes with code CMDEA at DSW . Also, enjoy a free backpack with any purchase of $59 or more when you use code CMBACKPACK.

Franco Sarto

Get a jump on winter shoe needs with Franco Sarto’s Cyber Monday sale. All styles on FrancoSarto.com are up to 55% off with code FRANCOCYBER .

Illesteva

Upgrade your eyewear with Illesteva ‘s Cyber Mondau sale, which has up to 60% in savings on archive styles and a range of collections.

JW Pei

Save up to 70% off JW Pei ‘s selection of sleek and chic handbags.

Mansur Gavriel

Mansur Gavriel is offering an extra 15% off sale items with code SALE 15 though Nov. 30.

Mejuri

Mejuri.com has 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

Persol

Save up to 50% off Persol ‘s stylish eyewear and an extra 50% off prescription lenses.

Privé Revaux

Privé Revaux is having a BOGO sale that will save you 50% off select affordable-yet-stylish sunglasses.




Naadam Signature Cashmere Gloves

$75
$45


Buy Now




Jenni Kayne

$75
$57


Buy Now




JW Pei Mini Flap Bag

$99
$80


Buy Now




Off-White Liquid Melt Mules

$965
$627


Buy Now




Stone and Strand Over the Moon Ring Set

$385
$231


Buy Now

