PODCAST | Sebastián Blanco talks family, Maradona and more with Ross Smith

Sometimes, the scoreline doesn't reflect the true emotions of a match. Sports can give you the greatest joy but can also rip your heart out. There is always a feeling among teams to never be too excited over a win and not get too down over a loss. It's always important to keep those emotions in check because there will always be the next game. As a photographer, I try to always work by this same mantra. My job is to document whats happening in front of my lens. Many times this season, that has been excitement. It has been joy. It has been winning. But soccer can be a cruel game and sometimes stats don't always dictate who wins or loses.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO