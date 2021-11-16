ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derek Wolfe Will Not Play This Season

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidelined during the season’s first half, Derek Wolfe will not end up playing at all for the Ravens in 2021. Wolfe has missed extensive time due to hip and back injuries. Although he returned to practice late last month, his 21-day window to be officially activated closed Tuesday. He is now...

www.profootballrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being cut by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end. Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be waived. He issued a statement on Twitter...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears find veteran replacement with Khalil Mack ‘banged up’

The Chicago Bears made a defensive acquisition Thursday in order to fill the potential void of Khalil Mack. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin. Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears outside...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Broncos#American Football#Espn Com#Usa Today Sports Images
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris. Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Add Lamar Jackson To Injury Report Day Before Game vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson sounded just fine during his press conference on Friday, but the Baltimore Ravens‘ latest move suggests otherwise. On Saturday afternoon, the Ravens added Jackson to their injury report with an illness. He’s officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Jackson missed two practices earlier this week...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

On Friday morning, Lamar Jackson took a big step toward playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jackson missed practice with an illness on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game. However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback returned to practice on Friday. It looks like the NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, still dealing with illness, now questionable vs. Bears; Trace McSorley activated

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday, as he deals with an illness that sidelined him for two days of practice. Jackson, who was a full participant in practice Friday after a two-day absence unrelated to the coronavirus, was not listed with an injury designation in Friday’s injury report. But he was added ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marquise Brown Out For Sunday’s Game Against Bears; Lamar Jackson Questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.   We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021   We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens DL Derek Wolfe not expected to play this season; CB Tavon Young could return from injury soon | NOTES

Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, sidelined since August with back and hip injuries, is “not in a place where he’s going to be able to play” this season, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. The Ravens designated Wolfe to return to practice Oct. 26, meaning the team’s 21-day window to move him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve ends Tuesday. Wolfe, who was hurt ...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Likely Lose Defensive End Derek Wolfe for Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe has been out since training camp and now it appears he'll be lost for the season, according to coach John Harbaugh. Wolfe is dealing with a hip injury he suffered against the Carolina Panthers during the teams' joint practices. "That’s not...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Ravens To Release Le’Veon Bell

The Ravens are releasing Le’Veon Bell, per an announcement from the running back himself. As a post-trade-deadline cut, he’ll be subject to the waiver wire before potentially reaching the open market. [RELATED: Ravens Activate TE Nick Boyle]. “This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the...
NFL
USA Today

Ravens' defensive line will need to continue to step up with Derek Wolfe out for season

The Baltimore Ravens were expected to get a boost whenever defensive lineman Derek Wolfe returned to the field in 2021. Many thought that Wolfe could be available at some point after Baltimore’s bye week, but little did anyone know that the veteran would all of a sudden be ruled out for the rest of the year after his 21-day practice window came and went.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy