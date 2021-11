Whataburger just opened its first location in Missouri and let's just say that they were ready for that Texas Taste. The new Whataburger opened its doors at 10 AM and this was the line that immediately formed! Because I am a man of numbers and stats, I pulled up Google Maps and actually measured the distance from the information below. The line was just over half a mile long. Insane! What is the longest you have ever waited in line for Whataburger?

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO