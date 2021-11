MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jacksonville man wrongfully convicted of armed robbery was just released last month, and it’s thanks in part to law students at the University of Miami. After 8 years of his life was taken away, Dustin Duty walked out of a Jacksonville jail on October 27th, 2021, smiling and grateful. “Just my faith in God knowing that I have a family out there and knowing that one day that justice would prevail,” Duty told the CBS affiliate in Jacksonville. Unfortunately, justice wouldn’t have prevailed on its own. It took the 36-year-old years of pleading his innocence, writing letters, hoping somebody...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO