The UNC football program was without Sam Howell today, giving UNC fans their first look at what next season could look like. A game with high emotions as the seniors took their final run out of the tunnel, welcomed by Carolina blue smoke and loud cheers. This game looked a lot different from what UNC football fans have been accustomed to seeing with Davey O’Brien semi-finalist Sam Howell being listed as OUT right before game time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO