Every time I drive past the old Little League Fields in Riverside Park I get a little sad. All I see now is backstops in the middle of empty fields that used to be Santleben (if I spelled it correctly) and Scott Fields, not to mention the awesome concession stands. I thought the stands were EPIC for Little League fields. I still, remember the sun blaring in my eyes when trying to hit in Scott field as the sun went down. I had some epic battles from Brannan Paving, Dicks Food Store, and Tortilla King, just to name a few teams. What Little League team did you play for back in the day?

VICTORIA, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO