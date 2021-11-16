ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beach Boys ‘Feel Flows’ Snags Mojo’s ‘Reissue Of The Year’

By Music News
 5 days ago

The Beach Boys' latest box set, Feel Flows: The Sunflower & Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971, has been named the prestigious 2021 "Reissue Of The Year" by England's Mojo magazine. Coming in at Number Two was Can's Live In Stuttgart 1975, with Neil Young's Archives Vol. II (1972-1976) rounding out the Top...

Beach Boys 11/17/21

The Beach Boys‘ latest box set, Feel Flows: The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, has been named the prestigious 2021 “Reissue Of The Year” by England’s Mojo magazine. Coming in at Number Two was Can‘s Live In Stuttgart 1975, with Neil Young‘s Archives Vol. II (1972-1976) rounding out the Top Three.
Brian Wilson Goes It Alone ‘At His Piano’

Beach Boys' genius Brian Wilson remains busier than ever with the release today (November 19th) of his latest solo album, At My Piano, featuring instrumental takes from his catalogue of classics. Also opening today in select theaters is the new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Brian Wilson admitted that...
Flashback: John Lennon Releases Final Album ‘Double Fantasy’

It was 41 years ago today (November 17th, 1980), that John Lennon and Yoko Ono released their comeback album Double Fantasy. The collection marked Lennon's first release since his self-imposed five-year retirement from the music business in 1975, during which time he had become a self-described “house husband” in Manhattan raising the couple's son Sean, while Yoko managed the couple's finances.
