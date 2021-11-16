The Beach Boys ‘Feel Flows’ Snags Mojo’s ‘Reissue Of The Year’

The first major 2021 year-end list was Uncut last week, and the season continues with a list from fellow UK mag MOJO. Like Uncut, MOJO's list has 75 albums, and it's got a lot of crossover (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Low, Floating Points/Pharoah Sanders, The Weather Station, Nick Cave, Mdou Moctar, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sons of Kemet, SAULT, Sleaford Mods, Mogwai, Dry Cleaning, The War On Drugs, David Crosby, Faye Webster, Damon Albarn, Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, The Coral, Arab Strap, Squid, black midi, Black Country New Road, and more), as well as a handful of albums that didn't make Uncut's list (Tyler the Creator, Lorde, Dinosaur Jr, Gruff Rhys, Parquet Courts, Wolf Alice, Yola, AC/DC, and more), and probably at least a few things you haven't heard yet.
Comments / 0