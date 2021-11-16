ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics notebook: Tatum working his way out of shooting slump

By News service report
Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJayson Tatum admitted – after a 35% shooting performance Monday – he hasn’t quite struggled this much from the floor during his career. The shotmaking just hasn’t been efficient, and it’s contributed to Boston’s slow start to the season. While Tatum’s only 23, he’s already in his fifth season...

chatsports.com

Jayson Tatum takes steps as a passer: 9 takeaways as Celtics beat Raptors

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics put together an imperfect (but perfectly acceptable) 104-88 win over the Raptors on Wednesday. 1. If this is who the Celtics are, Robert Williams will be happy. “We’re all basketball players, we’re all hoopers, but we’ve got to build that bond, that strength...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Lakers
ESPN

Tatum scores 37, Celtics beat Lakers in James' return

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 on Friday night in LeBron James’ return to the Lakers' lineup. Marcus Smart had 22 points and Dennis Schroder 21 for Boston (8-8), which climbed back to .500. Tatum had 11 rebounds and Al Horford added 18 points.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Celtics Need Jayson Tatum to Return to His All-Star Form Quickly

Forsberg: Tatum still searching for All-Star self in the early going originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Thirteen games into the new season and Jayson Tatum still hasn’t broken free from a flummoxing slump. Only one time in the past nine games has Tatum shot better than 41 percent from...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum attacking double-teams with quicker decisions

The Celtics get their second regular-season shot at Toronto Wednesday night — their third overall since training camp — and Jayson Tatum can count on all of those unorthodox coverages and blitzes that Raptors coach Nick Nurse is known to dial up. This is the same Toronto team that “punked”...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Boston's Jayson Tatum snaps slump, gets 32 points, 11 boards vs. Mavs (11/6)

The Boston Celtics nearly won their road game against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night, and might have done so handily had they not fallen into a 19-point hole early on. But that the team lost did not make the contest a total loss, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum seems to have finally broken out of the scoring funk he has been in since the start of the season, the Duke product one of many stars around the league dealing with such a problem.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Jayson Tatum Passing Starting to Drive Celtics Offense

BOSTON — The Raptors’ game plan aligned with the Celtics’ on Wednesday night, and although Boston’s defense might’ve had more to do with its 104-88 victory over Toronto, Tatum did his job. Get the ball out of Jayson his hands. Both teams got their desired result, and it favored the Celtics.
NBA
Columbia Missourian

Tatum's 22 points enough to lead Celtics past Raptors

Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Celtics’ 104-88 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night in Boston. Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum’s game plan for Tacko Fall, Jaylen Brown injury update

BOSTON — The Celtics saw an old friend Friday when Semi Ojeleye was back in town wearing green, though this time it was for the Bucks. There was some friendly banter between Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum, who were matched up a few times during Friday’s game. Ojeleye signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Bucks during the summer, ending his four-year stint in Boston. But Ojeleye has carved out a role for the defending NBA champs, as seen Friday.
