Climate Deal Reached as COP26 Comes to a Close

The COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, ended a day late, with an agreement that global carbon dioxide emissions must be cut by 45 percent by 2030. It is the first time in a UN climate conference that an agreement mentions coal and fossil fuel. India and Iran objected to a phrase that called to “phase out” coal, preferring the final, less committal language of “phase down.” Over 100 world leaders, including those from the US and China, Brazil, and Russia, agreed to end deforestation by 2030. The agreement was met with disgust from climate activists, who do not believe the measures are enough.
