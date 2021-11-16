ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Deal Reached as COP26 Comes to a Close

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deal was reached as the COP26 Summit in Glasgow came to...

COP26 Climate Conference Reaches Agreement After Last-Minute Drama

The COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, ended a day late, with an agreement that global carbon dioxide emissions must be cut by 45 percent by 2030. It is the first time in a UN climate conference that an agreement mentions coal and fossil fuel. India and Iran objected to a phrase that called to “phase out” coal, preferring the final, less committal language of “phase down.” Over 100 world leaders, including those from the US and China, Brazil, and Russia, agreed to end deforestation by 2030. The agreement was met with disgust from climate activists, who do not believe the measures are enough.
COP26: New global climate deal struck in Glasgow

A deal aimed at staving off dangerous climate change has been struck at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first ever climate deal to explicitly plan to reduce coal, the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases. The deal also presses for more urgent emission cuts...
Nearly 200 Nations Reach Watered-Down Climate Agreement At COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a compromise deal Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by...
A Fragile Win: Climate Pact Reached at Glasgow COP26 Summit

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - World leaders hailed a new climate deal signed by nearly 200 countries late Saturday to speed up action on tackling climate change as the two-week COP26 summit came to an end in Glasgow, Scotland. The signatories to the Glasgow Climate Pact pledged to continue working to limit...
This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
How to make roads with recycled waste, and pave the way to a circular economy

It cost A$49 million to add 12.5 kilometres of extra lanes to Western Australia’s Kwinana Highway, south of Perth’s CBD. That’s not unusual. On average, building a single lane of road costs about about A$5 million per kilometre. What is unusual about this stretch of extra freeway is not the money but the materials beneath the bitumen: two stabilising layers comprised of 25,000 tonnes of crushed recycled concrete, about 90% of which came from the demolition of Subiaco Oval (once Perth’s premier football ground). Recycling building and construction materials remains the exception to the rule in Australia. The National Waste Policy...
Americans support climate change policies, especially those that give them incentives and clean up the energy supply

As the Biden administration tries to build support for new climate and energy policies, a set of studies offers some insights that could help them appeal to the widest audience. We are social scientists who examine how people think about climate change solutions. In the studies, we explored how the public responds to different types of policies and why some are likely to be more popular than others. For example, which is better: incentives to cut emissions, such as rebates for installing solar panels, or disincentives, like a carbon tax? Does it matter whether those policies target individuals or businesses? What about...
Why it's time to reconsider the ecological contribution of introduced species -- even in New Zealand

The loss of biodiversity is one of the most catastrophic developments of our time. The impacts will possibly outpace those of global warming. Growing evidence that humans have triggered a sixth global mass extinction means the protection of remaining species is a priority beyond dispute to secure ecological services such carbon cycling, clean water and air, and healthy oceans. The key drivers of species loss are climate change, habitat degradation, pollution, and exotic species that become invasive. This has led conservation ecologists to follow the simple rule of “protect natives, fight exotics”. If we had an unlimited budget, I would hardly challenge...
Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday. Most climate projections are based on models that start with the desired temperature outcome –- a cap on global warming of 1.5C or 2C, for example -– and then work backwards to see what policy levers need to be pulled in order to get there. 
UK says hopes to close COP26 climate summit Saturday

COP26 climate negotiators late Friday entered an all-night session of talks in Glasgow, with the meeting's UK presidency targeting a global deal later than planned on Saturday. "I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," COP26 president Alok Sharma said in a message to delegates late Friday.
COP26 produces a climate deal

World leaders from nearly 200 countries have struck a deal at the COP26 climate change conference, a hard-fought victory after two weeks of discussion. The agreement reached Saturday by officials in Glasgow, Scotland, pushes countries to move from fossil fuels faster, to strengthen "near term" climate targets, and to urge wealthier countries to help poorer countries battle the rising costs of climate change.
COP26 closes with 'compromise' deal on climate, but it's not enough, says UN chief

Glasgow [UK], November 14 (ANI): After extending the COP26 climate negotiations an extra day, nearly 200 countries meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, adopted on Saturday an outcome document that, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, "reflects the interests, the contradictions, and the state of political will in the world today". "It...
