Travellers are being warned to be vigilant about rip-off websites which are offering “help” with passenger locator forms in exchange for cash.“Instead of leaving travellers to use official government websites for their holiday paperwork, companies are offering to ‘help’ people fill out passenger locator forms (PLFs) on their behalf for a fee,” reported Which? Travel, noting that many of the offers pertained to foreign travel forms.Researching the trend for travel websites offering assistance, the consumer champion found sites charging up to $99 (£72) for the service.Of six countries’ forms they’d seen offers of paid assistance for, Which? found that...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO