Tasting: All 8 "Legends Untold" Diageo 2021 Special Release Scotch Whiskies

The boom era of the bourbon bro has seen specific bourbon subgenres surge in popularity over the last few years, the most notable of which have been wheated bourbons—that is, bourbon that replaces the traditional rye portion of the mash bill with wheat instead. In a general sense, this is often said to produce whiskeys with sweeter, fruitier flavors and more full textures in comparison with spicier rye, but I find these generalizations to be potential pitfalls for the consumer who quickly expects all bourbons with wheat or rye recipes to follow basic archetypes. Suffice to say, this is not the case—while Maker’s Mark and Heaven Hill (Larceny) may produce two of the most widely consumed wheated bourbons on the market, I don’t find those two products to taste particularly similar to one another. Nor can one really look at any distillery’s mash bill and truly know what a bottle will taste like until you investigate for yourself—there are simply too many variables that can impact flavor.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO