ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

David Draiman Reacts to Brent Hinds’ Comment About Disturbed Tour

By Lauryn Schaffner
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, Mastodon's Brent Hinds cited opening for Disturbed in 2008 as one of his least favorite tours, describing the experience with a homophobic slur. During a new chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Disturbed frontman David Draiman offered his reaction to Hinds' comments. "You know, I...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Musicians Warning Fans About Touring

Think touring the world is glamorous? Think again. Watch musicians like Corey Taylor, Tom Araya and more warn fans about the realities of touring. “You wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh god, I’ve gotta take a shit at the Dunkin’ Donuts,’” Corey Taylor reminisced about Slipknot’s early days of touring. “We were literally living off of about $20 a week. We each had $20 a week, so we learned to love dollar sandwiches at the 7-11. I have never eaten that many fuckin’ Slim Jims in my life at four in the morning like a piece of shit.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Draiman
Person
Nita Strauss
Person
Brent Hinds
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVID DRAIMAN Says DISTURBED Won't Put Out 'Traditional Full-Length' Album; Two Separate Releases Planned

David Draiman of DISTURBED, which recently played its first pandemic-era shows, spoke to Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "Evolution" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's on in a big, big, big fucking way. It really, really is. I mean, we are so genuinely excited.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Talkin’ Rock with David Draiman of Disturbed and Matt Heafy of Trivium

Thanks for checking out Talkin’ Rock. Today, it’s two interviews I conducted this week on Zoom – you can watch here – but I thought I’d put them in audio form in case you missed them. Up first it’s David Draiman from Disturbed. They’re working on new music, he tells...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN: What We Can Learn From ASTROWORLD Festival 'Debacle'

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about what it's been like returning to playing concerts after spending almost two years without being able to perform live. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Everything that we live for and everything we know and everything we do and everything that defines us was stolen — temporarily, but stolen — and you had to adapt and pivot very quickly. Not even necessarily for your own livelihood or monetary survival, but for your own sanity. It was a very trying time. It's still a trying time. But at the very least, we're seeing the light now at the end of the tunnel. We are starting to see live events happening and no massive repercussions from said events with the exception of the debacle that we just saw recently at the Astroworld festival, which is incredibly unfortunate, incredibly disheartening — and I think, dare I say, the symptom of a much larger problem and a much larger psychosis that we're in the middle of."
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disturbed#The Whisky A#Appare
Shield

Disturbed rocks their 20th anniversary tour at the Ford Center

Even though Disturbed’s popularity has given them little respect from hardcore metal fans, the band’s live stage presence is hard to beat. Disturbed performed live at Evansville’s Ford Center Nov. 6, 2021, as part of their 20th anniversary tour. The tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but was back on schedule in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Their first album, “The Sickness,” was released March 7, 2000.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Slays The CMA Awards In Spiky Gown Ahead Of Fierce Performance Of ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Queen of country Carrie Underwood stepped out on the red carpet at the CMAs ahead of her major performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie Underwood has arrived at the Bridgestone Arena! The “Cry Pretty” singer changed out of her shredded denim from CMA Awards rehearsal and into a spunky, sparkling gown ahead of her highly-anticipated performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie’s dress gave off serious rock & roll vibes with its spiky, long sleeve one shoulder look that went into streaks of metallic feathers. The high slit showed off the country star’s iconic, killer legs and enviable figure! She was joined by her husband Mike Fisher, who has recently caught flack for supporting Aaron Rodgers amid his controversial comments on the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy