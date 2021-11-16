David Draiman Reacts to Brent Hinds’ Comment About Disturbed Tour

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about what it's been like returning to playing concerts after spending almost two years without being able to perform live. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Everything that we live for and everything we know and everything we do and everything that defines us was stolen — temporarily, but stolen — and you had to adapt and pivot very quickly. Not even necessarily for your own livelihood or monetary survival, but for your own sanity. It was a very trying time. It's still a trying time. But at the very least, we're seeing the light now at the end of the tunnel. We are starting to see live events happening and no massive repercussions from said events with the exception of the debacle that we just saw recently at the Astroworld festival, which is incredibly unfortunate, incredibly disheartening — and I think, dare I say, the symptom of a much larger problem and a much larger psychosis that we're in the middle of."

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO