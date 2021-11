Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season Richard Sherman. The Buccaneers placed cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve on Wednesday due to the calf injury he sustained before Sunday's game at Washington. Sherman becomes the fourth cornerback on the team's current IR list, though Sean Murphy-Bunting may be closing in on being activated. Sherman hasn't played since initially suffering a hamstring injury at Philadelphia in Week Six.

