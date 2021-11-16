ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

College students’ separation anxiety includes their pets

By Lisa Russell
West Newsmagazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly all college freshmen feel anxious about leaving their homes and parents to live on their own for the very first time. And for many, that separation anxiety also extends to their...

www.westnewsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Dogs get more separation anxiety when left with another animal

With lockdowns being lifted in many parts of the world, a large number of dogs left home alone by their owners face psychological problems such as separation anxiety. While it may seem that dogs who are left home with other canine companions would feel less lonely and anxious, a new study led by the Academy for Animal Naturopathy in Dürnten, Switzerland has found that the opposite is usually true. Dogs appear to be even more anxious when left home with other dogs.
PETS
etownian.com

The Restless Mind of a College Student

I feel exhausted but I still have three more assignments to go. The more I must read the less concentrated I become. Making friends in college is easy it’s just now I have no time. I really let myself believe that High School was as bad as it could get.
COLLEGES
studyfinds.org

Digital tech causing pet stress? Common household noises may be giving your dog anxiety

DAVIS, Calif. — Loud, distressing noises are a common stressor for pets. For dog owners, many have unfortunately seen their companion frightened and even run away during a thunderstorm or fireworks display. Now, a new study finds big, crashing noises aren’t the only sounds that can stress out a pup — the everyday beeps and rings in your home can too.
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Separation Anxiety#Animals
thethreetomatoes.com

Tips for Holiday Road Trips, Pets Included

Finally this year, many of us will once again experience the joy of spending the holidays with families and friends. All your bags are packed. You’re ready to go. Many of us will be hitting the road in our cars. While road trips can be fun and full of adventure, you don’t want to channel your inner eight-year-old self constantly asking, “Are we there yet?” Below are three tips to help make your upcoming road trip more fun and enjoyable.
PETS
scranton.edu

HOW ADHD impacts College Students

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder, where there is an executive dysfunction that causes issues with organization, emotional regulation, prioritizing tasks or task management. Like other physical or mental health conditions, the symptoms are stereotyped as being hyper, having bad grades and not being able to focus. That is incorrect, since...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
kvrr.com

LIVE: NDSU Students Surprised By Popularity Of New Pet Event Business

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You have an opportunity to get your pets some exercise and socialization this weekend, escape the cold, help out an animal shelter and support student entrepreneurs at the same time. Playtime Pet Events was started by NDSU students as part of an entrepreneurship class. They create...
FARGO, ND
geekspin

These Harry Potter pet toys and accessories will turn your dogs into Hogwarts students

Potterheads can now share the Wizarding World with their beloved pets with this enchanting collection of pet toys and accessories inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. A collaboration between PetSmart, Fetch for Pets, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, this assortment of officially licensed merchandise is the first-ever collection of Harry Potter pet products in North America.
PETS
Tahlequah Daily Press

Petting zoo introduces students to farm animals

Cherokee Elementary students oinked, neighed, bleated, mooed, and wiggled their noses like rabbits as they checked out a petting zoo set up at the school on Nov. 17. In cooperation with Tahlequah High School's Future Farmers of America group, the pupiles welcomed high school students, who brought their own animals they have raised, and gave presentations with first-graders and kindergartners about the importance of farm animals.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy