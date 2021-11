When backfields are in flux this late in the season, fantasy football owners take notice -- especially when a backup running back runs for 100 yards. That's what Rhamondre Stevenson did on Sunday, and that's why he'll be among the top Week 11 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. To be fair, Stevenson's moment in the sun might be, well, momentary, as Damien Harris (concussion) seems likely to return this week, but Stevenson is still a worthwhile pickup as a top backup. The same goes for D'Onta Foreman, who led the Titans' backfield, and Cam Newton, who reminded us how dangerous he can be in goal-line situations.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO