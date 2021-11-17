ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCTV Documentary on Skate Photographer to Air on KPBS

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS — A documentary film about legendary skate photographer Grant Brittain, who attended Palomar College decades ago, will air on KPBS on Thursday, November 18 at 9:17 p.m.—a first local showing on public television for the 12-minute film by Palomar College Television (PCTV). Entitled “The World Is a...

