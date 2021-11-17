PCTV Documentary on Skate Photographer to Air on KPBS

“The Rescue” perfectly captures the frantic emotion of 2018’s dramatic events. In 2018, thirteen members of a Thai soccer team — twelve players aged between 11 and 16 and their coach — were having a team outing in a local cave when a monsoon arrived and trapped them inside. “The Rescue” dives head-first into the drama, guided by the team of hobbyist cave-divers that spearheaded the rescue mission to take us through the nerve-wracking events of that tragic June. In cooperation of forces from Thailand, Australia, China, the US and the UK, the team of thousands of volunteers and servicepeople worked incessantly to dam entire river systems, pump the cave of millions of pounds of water, and dive for hours at a time to locate the children and their coach. As one interviewee remembered it, “‘Mission Impossible’ became Mission Possible.” “The Rescue” is a story of heroism and collective humanity, and directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s most emotional work yet. The duo have a rare and natural flair for crafting moving documentaries and it shows in “The Rescue”.

