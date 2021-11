Body When you mention the name, Jared Casey, Mid-Continent League sports fans immediately know him as a multi-sport, standout athlete at Plainville High School. After Kansas University’s win over Texas last Saturday night, Jayhawk fans — and Longhorn fans — will also know who you are talking about as it was Casey who caught the game-winning pass on the twopoint conversion which gave KU the thrilling, 57-56 victory in overtime. Not only did the win snap the Jayhawks’ eight game losing streak this season, but it also gave KU its first-ever win in Austin…and made Jared Casey a Jayhawk hero.

PLAINVILLE, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO