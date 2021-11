Pleasantville’s volleyball squad finished with 14 wins on the season, but only three of them were in West Central Conference play. The Trojans had a West Central Conference record of 3-7 in 2021. Pleasantville’s first conference win was in their third match of the season August 31, which was in straight sets at Madrid. The Trojans won 27-25, 25-22, 25-23. Pleasantville’s next conference win was September 14 at Panorama in straight sets as well. The Trojans won 25-23, 25-18, 26-24. The Trojans’ final conference win of 2021 was October 4 at Interstate-35 during a triangular with the host and Chariton. Pleasantville swept the Roadrunners, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15.

