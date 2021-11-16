Forget the bad: All good stuff from 49ers win

SANTA CLARA — Here is how the 49ers (4-5) graded in Monday night’s 31-10 home win over the Los Angeles Rams (7-3): PASS OFFENSE: A. Jimmy Garoppolo’s hot start (12-for-12) was topped by his fourth-down dart that hit Deebo Samuel at full speed for a 40-yard touchdown to seal the 49ers’ first home win of the season. Such over-the-middle passing is Garoppolo’s money spot, and he finished 15-of-19 for 182 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers and a season-high 141.7 rating. He capped the 18-play opening march with a touchdown strike to George Kittle (five catches, 50 yards). Samuel relished the spotlight, not only with that touchdown catch but grabbing all five targets for 97 yards, plus his five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Aiyuk’s 21-yard catch-and-run set up Samuel’s TD run. Garoppolo was protected pretty well against the NFL’s No. 1 sack-producing defense, and the only sack came when flushed from the pocket by Leonard Floyd’s rush against replacement right tackle Tom Compton.

