NFL

Forget the bad: All good stuff from 49ers win

By Kyle Madson
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically an NFL game comes with a strong mix of good and bad to pull for an individual team. Sometimes there’s performance either so dominant or so poor that it’s worth eschewing the split and leaning heavily one way. The 49ers’ 31-10 win over the Rams made it hard to find...

ninerswire.usatoday.com

New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
Daily Democrat

49ers’ studs and duds from a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams

SANTA CLARA — Not a lot of room for “duds” this week. Not with the thorough and physical 31-10 beating the 49ers put on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night before a national television audience. The 49ers (4-5) dominated the Rams (7-3) from the outset, piling up the rushing attempts...
NFL
Daily Democrat

49ers report card: Why ‘A’ grades were awarded for all-around win

SANTA CLARA — Here is how the 49ers (4-5) graded in Monday night’s 31-10 home win over the Los Angeles Rams (7-3): PASS OFFENSE: A. Jimmy Garoppolo’s hot start (12-for-12) was topped by his fourth-down dart that hit Deebo Samuel at full speed for a 40-yard touchdown to seal the 49ers’ first home win of the season. Such over-the-middle passing is Garoppolo’s money spot, and he finished 15-of-19 for 182 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers and a season-high 141.7 rating. He capped the 18-play opening march with a touchdown strike to George Kittle (five catches, 50 yards). Samuel relished the spotlight, not only with that touchdown catch but grabbing all five targets for 97 yards, plus his five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Aiyuk’s 21-yard catch-and-run set up Samuel’s TD run. Garoppolo was protected pretty well against the NFL’s No. 1 sack-producing defense, and the only sack came when flushed from the pocket by Leonard Floyd’s rush against replacement right tackle Tom Compton.
NFL
49erswebzone

15 manhandling observations from the 49ers’ dominant win over the Rams

495 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers desperately needed a win Monday Night against the Los Angeles Rams. On the heels of an extremely poor effort at home against the Arizona Cardinals, the team was looking to bounce back. No one expected the 49ers to win. But we had hoped they would at least play well and keep the game close.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Levi
Jimmie Ward
SF

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from 49ers Dominant Win Over Rams

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 16. 49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams. Monday night might have been the most complete performance from the San Francisco 49ers so far through the 2021 season. San Francisco played a clean game while leading the contest wire-to-wire in the decisive, 31-10, victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers have now won five-straight contests against the Rams, who entered Monday night sitting atop the division alongside the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo grades from 49ers win over Rams

While he wasn’t asked to do much, Jimmy Garoppolo at least managed the 49ers’ Week 10 win over the Rams in a very 2019-like performance. The San Francisco 49ers‘ Week 10 win on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Rams felt a lot like how the Niners managed to bully their way through 2019 and into the playoffs.
NFL
#49ers#Jeff Wilson#American Football#Wr
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL

